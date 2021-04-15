High school baseball
Austin Beattie struck out 14 and took a no-hitter into the seventh inning Thursday night as McGuffey blanked Beth-Center 4-0 in a non-section game.
Beth-Center (4-4) had its four-game winning streak end as McGuffey scored the only run it would need in the fourth inning and added three in the fifth on an RBI double by Luke Wagner and a two-run double by Logan Seibert. It was one of two doubles for Seibert.
Beattie’s bid for a no-hitter ended when B-C’s Cameron Palmer led off the seventh with a double. Two strikeouts around a groundout completed the shutout.
- Matt Rieger and Chase Bitz combined on a one-hitter and Austin Kuslock went 3-for-3 with three runs as Chartiers-Houston blanked visiting Steel Valley 10-0 in a non-section game.
Rieger started and went three perfect innings for the Bucs, who improved to 7-1. C-H has won five in a row.
Kuslock, Bitz and Jimmy Sadler each had a double.
The Bucs host undefeated Carmichaels today in a non-section matchup of two strong Class 2A teams.
- Drake Long threw a one-hitter and belted a home run, and Carmichaels scored six runs in the bottom of the sixth inning to finish off visiting Waynesburg 10-0 in a non-section game.
Long and Gavin Pratt, the 1-2 hitters in the Mikes’ lineup, each homered and drove in three runs. Long hit a three-run homer in the second inning and Pratt hit a three-run shot in the big sixth inning.
Nick Ricco had a double for Carmichaels (5-0).
Long allowed only a single by Waynesburg’s Logan Higgins and two walks. He struck out two.
Waynesburg is 2-4.
- A.J. Kuzior drove in four runs and Burgettstown pulled away late for a 9-3 victory over visiting Bentworth in a non-section game.
Bentworth led 3-1 in the top of the fourth, but Burgettstown (3-3) scored eight times over its final three innings at the plate.
Kuzior led the way with two doubles, Maddox Gratechen had a double and two singles, and Nathan Klodowski and Andrew Bredle each had a double.
Klodowski was the winning pitcher in relief, throwing three shutout innings with seven strikeouts.
Colton Brightwell, Ayden Bochter and Seth Adams each doubled for Bentworth (0-7).
- Winning pitcher Joey Campbell went 4-for-5 with four RBI as Charleroi cruised to a 12-4 victory over visiting Monessen in a non-section game.
Zach Usher also went 4-for-5, with four runs and three RBI, as Charleroi (2-5) snapped a five-game skid. Ethan Hadsell and Colton Palonder doubled for the Cougars.
Eli Covington doubled for Monessen (1-5).
- Nathan Scheel pitched six strong innings and South Fayette won 9-3 at Upper St. Clair in non-section play.
The Lions (8-1) secured the win late, scoring five times over the final two innings.
Scheel allowed three hits and three unearned runs. Tristan Bedillion, Jake Dunay and Tyler Pitzer had doubles for the Lions.
- Payton Conte hit a tiebreaking three-run inside-the-park homer in the fifth inning and California defeated previously unbeaten Belle Vernon 8-7 in a non-section game.
Conte went 4-for-4 with five RBI for the Trojans (4-3), who trailed 5-2 in the fourth inning.
Seamus Joyce homered and Alexander Zilka had two doubles for Belle Vernon (4-1).
High school softball
Pitcher Leah Urick struck out 13, Ella Ziglear, Abby Salzman and Jenna Defranco each drove in two runs as California slipped past host Avella 8-5 in a non-section game Thursday.
California scored six times in the third inning to take a 7-2 lead and that was enough for Urick, who scattered eight hits. Avella left 11 runners on base.
Tylie Perok had a triple and Mylaina Pendo a double for California (3-2).
- South Fayette scored nine runs over the first three innings and cruised to a 12-6 win at Moon in Class 5A Section 4.
South Fayette (4-0, 7-0) took advantage of six walks and seven errors by Moon (1-3, 2-5). Aliya Schraeder tripled and Delaney Homer had a double for the Lions.
- The ball was flying at Waynesburg, where Southmoreland hit five home runs – by five different players – and defeated the Raiders 14-5 in Class 3A Section 3.
The loss snapped a five-game winning streak for Waynesburg (2-1, 5-2) and kept Southmoreland (3-0, 7-0) undefeated.
Hannah Wood had a home run and three RBI for Waynesburg. Kendall Lemley and Lilly Rush doubled.
Pony baseball
Chambers Insurance edged CrossWood 9-6 in a Washington Pony League game Wednesday night.
Derek Falvo was the winning pitcher and Evan Siebert doubled for the winners. Devin Henderson and Caden Vogel doubled for CrossWood.
In the NBA
LaMarcus Aldridge retired from the NBA Thursday after saying he experienced an irregular heartbeat during his final game with the Brooklyn Nets.
Aldridge, 35, posted a statement on social media saying the heart concerns he had during and after Brooklyn’s loss to the Los Angeles Lakers on Saturday were one of the “scariest things” he’s experienced.