Waynesburg to honor Marisa
Waynesburg University will honor former Yellow Jackets basketball coach Rudy Marisa on Saturday, Dec. 4.
The day will start with a pregame reception at The Nest and Rudy’s Place, located on Wayne Street in Waynesburg.
It will be followed at 3 p.m. with a Waynesburg men’s basketball game against Franciscan at Rudy Marisa Fieldhouse. At halftime, cermonies will include recognition of former players and Marisa.
Following the game, a reception will be held at The Denny House, located at 145 West High Street.
To RSVP, call the Alumni Office at 724-852-3256 before Nov. 27.
Marisa coached Waynesburg for 34 years, from 1969 through 2003, winning 565 games and leading the Yellow Jackets to seven NAIA District 18 championships and the 1988 NAIA Final Four in Kansas City.
From 1983-88, Marisa’s teams had a 131-21 record.
In baseball
The Chicago Cubs hired former Pittsburgh Pirates reliever Daniel Moskos as their assistant pitching coach on Monday.
The 35-year-old Moskos will assist pitching coach Tommy Hottovy on the staff of manager David Ross. He spent the past two seasons coaching in the New York Yankees’ farm system after working for Driveline Baseball, a training center near Seattle.
A left-hander from Clemson selected by Pittsburgh with the fourth pick in the 2007 amateur draft, Moskos posted a 2.96 ERA in 31 relief appearances for the Pirates in 2011. He also spent time in the minors with the Chicago White Sox, Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego Padres before pitching in the Mexican League in 2018.
In the NHL
The NHL postponed three Ottawa Senators games on Monday amid a COVID-19 outbreak on the team, the first time any North American major professional sports league has been hit by rescheduling this fall because of the coronavirus.
Games scheduled for Tuesday at New Jersey, at home Thursday against Nashville and at home Saturday against the New York Rangers were postponed. Ten Senators players are currently in the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol.
While Ottawa played shorthanded Sunday in a 4-0 loss to Calgary, the depth of the outbreak led to the decision to postpone games, which the league said was made in light of evidence of continued spread in recent days. The Senators are shut down through at least Saturday, with their training facilities closed to players until then as a precaution.