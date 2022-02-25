Wild Things add lefty
The Washington Wild Things have signed left-handed pitcher Gage Smart to the 2022 roster as it continues to prepare for its 20th season of Frontier League baseball.
Smart, who played at Buena Vista University (2017-20) and Campbellsville University (2021), had a 10-9 career record and is set to make his debut as a professional with Washington.
“Gage is a young man who is very excited about this first professional opportunity. Simply put, we’re bringing him in here because he is a sidearm lefty that will have to prove that he can get left-handed hitters out,” said manager Tom Vaeth. “It’s a very important piece for me because of how I like to run my bullpen. We were very fortunate for a number of years to have BJ (Sabol) in that role. We’re hoping Gage can step in and develop to help fill that void.”
Smart, a native of Indianola, Iowa, pitched in 13 games for Campbellsville, an NAIA school in Kentucky, and struck out 30 in 20.2 innings. At Buena Vista (Iowa), his best season came in 2019 when he went 5-1 with a 1.14 ERA in 23 games. And was named a Division III second team All-American.
In the NFL
Former Auburn and San Diego Chargers running back Lionel James, who made a name for himself for being unstoppable despite his small stature, died Friday after a lengthy illness, the university said. He was 59.
Auburn announced the death of James, a 5-foot-6 player nicknamed “Little Train,” but provided no additional details.
James played five seasons with the NFL’s Chargers, who have since moved to Los Angeles, after being drafted in the fifth round in 1984. He set an NFL record with 2,535 all-purpose yards in 1985 after leading the Chargers in rushing, receiving and kickoff and punt return yardage.
- The Carolina Panthers have agreed to a three-year contract with unrestricted free agent tight end Ian Thomas.
The deal is worth $16.95 million and includes $8 million in guaranteed money, according to a person familiar with the situation.
Thomas, who is considered a strong blocking tight end, had 18 receptions for 188 yards last season.
In boxing
Wembley Stadium will stage Tyson Fury’s defense of the WBC heavyweight title against British countryman Dillian Whyte on April 23.
Co-promoter Frank Warren announced the venue on Friday, three days after Whyte signed on for the fight.
Warren won the right to host the bout after a $41 million offer at purse bids.
Fury will fight in the United Kingdom for the first time in nearly four years. He’s fought exclusively in the United States since doing a deal with Bob Arum’s Top Rank and won an epic trilogy against Deontay Wilder.
Penn State wins
Dallion Johnson made five 3-pointers for all 15 of his points, John Harrar had 11 points and a career-high 20 rebounds and Penn State beat Northwestern 67-60 on Friday night.
It was a defensive battle through the first 13 minutes as Northwestern led 48-43. Penn State then started making 3-pointers – five of them during a 17-2 run to take a 57-50 lead with 2:30 left. The Wildcats went five-plus minutes without a field goal during the run.
Penn State, leading 61-57, turned it over in the backcourt with 36.2 seconds left. But Northwestern’s Chase Audige missed an open 3-pointer and Seth Lundy was fouled on the rebound before making two free throws.
Penn State finished 13 of 33 from 3-point range with nine makes in the second half.
Jalen Pickett added 11 points for Penn State (12-13, 7-10 Big Ten), which completed the regular-season sweep of the Wildcats for the first time since 2011.