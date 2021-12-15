Wild Things sign pitcher
The Wild Things announced Wednesday that they have signed right-handed pitcher Jake Pilarski, who was acquired in an Oct. 4 trade with the Lake Erie Crushers.
Pilarski is a Fox Chapel native who made his professional debut last summer with the Crushers and had a 3-4 record and 5.32 ERA in 15 outings (14 starts). He struck out 66 in 66 innings.
Wild Things manager Tom Vaeth said he was impressed with Pilarski when he pitched against Washington.
“I really like the way he competed on the mound and how he attacked hitters. I’m looking forward to Jake being a big part of our pitching staff,” he said.
In auto racing
Jimmie Johnson will enter the Indianapolis 500 next year and run a full IndyCar schedule.
The seven-time NASCAR champion had been speeding toward the Indy 500 decision he finally announced Wednesday since he moved to IndyCar earlier this year. Johnson ran only the road and street courses in his first season of open-wheel racing because of safety concerns he had about ovals.
In the NHL
With the number of coronavirus cases and game postponements climbing, the NHL is reintroducing enhanced COVID-19 protocols that include daily testing and restrictions in a bid to limit a growing outbreak among players and staff.
The enhanced protocols will be put into effect immediately and last through at least Jan. 7, a person with direct knowledge of discussions between the NHL and NHL Players’ Association told the Associated Press on Wednesday on the condition of anonymity because the talks were private.
The move came within hours of an ominous step: Ontario health officials unveiled rules that will reduce capacity at the home arenas of the Toronto Maple Leafs and the NBA’s Toronto Raptors plus the Ottawa Senators to 50% starting Saturday.
In the NBA
Trae Young played through a minor neck injury to score 28 points, John Collins had 21 points and 10 rebounds and the Atlanta Hawks beat the Orlando Magic 111-99 Wednesday night to end a two-game losing streak.
- Gabe Vincent hit a key 3-pointer in the fourth quarter and scored 26 points, Duncan Robinson had 21 points, and the short-handed Miami Heat built a 23-point lead and held on to beat the Philadelphia 76ers, 101-96.
- Darius Garland scored 21 points, Isaac Okoro added 20 and the Cleveland Cavaliers won their fifth straight game, a 124-89 rout of the Houston Rockets.