Pitt camps canceled
Because of uncertainties caused by COVID-19, the University of Pittsburgh’s Department of Athletics has cancelled the following sports camps:
- All camps scheduled for the months of May and June
- All residential camps scheduled for May, June, July and August
The Pitt Sports Camps office will contact all registered campers whose sessions were impacted regarding refunds or the transferring of registration funds to other camps.
Select camps scheduled for July and August are still scheduled to occur.
XFL lays off all employees
The XFL has suspended operations and laid off its employees.
XFL workers were told of the layoffs during an in-house conference call Friday.
After canceling the remainder of its season last month because of the coronavirus pandemic, but promising to be back in 2021, the upstart league backed by WWE has left its future in doubt.
League executives said they expected to be back next year soon after canceling their games. The XFL has eight franchises and played five games out of a planned 10-game schedule. It drew decent TV ratings and had deals with ESPN and Fox.
WVU’s Tshiebwe seeks NBA feedback
West Virginia’s Oscar Tshiebwe will go through the NBA draft process while maintaining his college eligibility.
West Virginia coach Bob Huggins announced Tshiebwe’s intentions to request an evaluation from an NBA undergraduate advisory committee.
“Oscar plans to do this while leaving open his option to return,” Huggins said.
The deadline is June 3 to withdraw from consideration for the draft and return to school.
Tshiebwe started all 31 games as a freshman, leading the Mountaineers in scoring at 11.2 points per game and in rebounding at 9.3.
{span style=”font-size: 1.17em;”}Reardon Award winners{/span}The Washington & Jefferson College Department of Athletics recently announced Hannah Johnston and Nate Wang as the annual winners of the Paul Reardon Award.
The Reardon Award is designated for a junior who exemplifies excellence in the classroom and athletics. Nominees must have a 3.20 cumulative GPA and be a significant contributor to their team(s). Community service and examples of leadership on campus are required for consideration. The award was first handed out in 1987. The award is presented at the W&J Honors Convocation in April but that has been canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Johnston, a two-sport athlete, has been a significant contributor for both the women’s basketball and soccer programs. She helped the basketball team to an 18-10 record and its third consecutive trip to the PAC tournament championship game. She averaged 8.6 points and 4.9 rebounds per game to finish third on the team in each category. Johnston was one of the top free-throw shooters in the PAC, converting 82.9 percent. She also excelled in soccer, earning All-PAC second team as W&J qualified for its sixth straight PAC tournament.
Johnston has a 3.92 GPA while majoring in Mathematics.
Wang, a Venetia native and Peters Township graduate, was the top men’s tennis player since his freshman year. In singles play, Wang has a 33-5 record, which includes a 17-1 mark in PAC play. In doubles, he is 29-10 including 16-3 in the PAC.
Wang was named PAC Player of the Year and PAC Tournament Most Outstanding Player following his sophomore season. He was first team All-PAC in both first singles and first doubles in 2019.
A Biochemistry major with a German minor, Wang has a 3.88 GPA.
Thank you for Reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.