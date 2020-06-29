Pony baseball
Chartiers-Houston Perhcinsky won a slugfest from Canon-McMillan No. 1, 18-17, in a wild Founders League game Monday.
C-H had a nine-run lead, Canon-Mac rallied to take the lead, then C-H scored four runs in the last inning to win.
Zeke Watkins, Justus Buckingham and Anthony Romano each tripled for C-H. Buckingham, Romano, Keegan Kosek, Jake Perchinsky and Dom Cumer all had three-hit games.
WVU basketball player tests positive
A men’s basketball player at West Virginia has tested positive for the coronavirus, the athletic department said Monday.
The player, whose name was not released, has entered a 14-day isolation period.
Men’s basketball players who test negative for the virus can start voluntary workouts on July 6.
When West Virginia begins its fall semester Aug. 19, students must wear masks on campus, including in class.
Thank you for Reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.