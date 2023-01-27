In the NFL
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa remains in the NFL’s concussion protocol and will not participate in the 2023 Pro Bowl, a person with knowledge of the matter told the Associated Press.
The person spoke on the condition of anonymity because the decision has not been announced officially.
Tagovailoa was diagnosed with his second concussion of the 2022 season more than a month ago, after a Dec. 25 loss to Green Bay. He missed Miami’s final three games, including a playoff loss to Buffalo.
Tagovailoa had been selected as a Pro Bowl first alternate and would have replaced either Joe Burrow or Patrick Mahomes, one of whom will play in Super Bowl LVII after Sunday’s AFC Championship game.
The Pro Bowl will be held Sunday Feb. 5.
In the NHL
Toronto Maple Leafs center Auston Matthews will miss at least three weeks with a sprained knee.
The team announced the reigning MVP’s anticipated absence Friday, two days after Matthews was injured in Toronto’s victory against the New York Rangers.
Matthews is expected to miss at least six games and could be out for a few more. The timing of the injury coinciding with the NHL All-Star break and the Maple Leafs bye week prevents this from costing Matthews more time out of the lineup.
After being voted an All-Star by fans, Matthews is now out of the event scheduled for Feb. 3-4 in Sunrise, Florida. The league announced Aleskander Barkov from the host Florida Panthers will take Matthews’ place on the Atlantic Division All-Star roster.
- Ilya Sorokin made 23 saves and Brock Nelson had a goal and an assist, leading the New York Islanders to a 2-0 victory against the Detroit Red Wings on Friday night.
Anders Lee also scored and Kyle Palmieri had two assists, helping New York stop a six-game slide. It was Sorokin’s fourth shutout of the season and No. 14 for his career.
- Martin Necas scored late in regulation and again in overtime, the Carolina Hurricanes topped the San Jose Sharks, 5-4.
Necas tied it at 4 when he got his 20th goal of the season with 11.5 seconds left in the third period. Then he beat James Reimer again 55 seconds into overtime.
- Adrian Kempe had a short-handed goal and an assist, Pheonix Copley made 41 saves and the Los Angeles Kings held on to beat the Florida Panthers 4-3 for their third straight win.
Robert Morris wins
Kahliel Spear scored 25 points and Robert Morris beat Antoine Davis and Detroit Mercy for the first time 85-77 on Friday night.
Spear made 10 of 14 shots from the floor and all five of his free throws for the Colonials (10-12, 5-6 Horizon League). Josh Corbin hit six 3-pointers and scored 20. Michael Green III sank three 3-pointers and scored 13 off the bench. Jackson Last contributed 12 points, five rebounds, four assists and four steals. Enoch Cheeks finished with 11 points and eight assists as RMU beat the Titans for the first time in seven tries.
Davis led the Titans (8-14, 4-7) with 29 points. He made 9 of 11 shots from beyond the arc but sank just 1 of 10 from inside it. The fifth-year senior, who is second on the Division I all-time scoring list, now has 3,317 career points. He trails record-holder Pete Maravich of LSU (1967-70) by 350 points. Maravich set the record in three seasons.
