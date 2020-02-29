All-PAC women’s basketball
The Presidents’ Athletic Conference announced its 2019-20 All-PAC Women’s Basketball teams and yearly award winners between its tournament semifinal games Friday.
The all-conference teams, as well as the PAC’s yearly award winners, are determined, by vote, of the league’s nine head coaches.
Saint Vincent junior guard Jenna Lafko was voted the PAC Player of the Year and Grove City senior forward Kate Balcom was recognized as the Defensive Player of the Year for the second straight season.
Chatham first-year guard Riley D’Angelo collected the PAC Newcomer of the Year award and Westminster’s 18th-year head coach Rosanne Scott was honored as the PAC Coach of the Year.
Washington & Jefferson’s Alie Seto and Lauren Gilbert were selected to the all-conference team along with Waynesburg’s Brooke Fuller.
Seto was recognized on the second team in back-to-back seasons while Gilbert picked up All-PAC honorable mention for a third straight year.
Fuller made it as a second-team selection.
Women’s lacrosse
Washington & Jefferson turned in a strong performance Saturday as the Presidents dismantled Medaille 17-7 at Alexandre Stadium.
The Presidents scored in the game’s first 15 seconds as Clara Sherwood won the opening draw control, advanced to the critical scoring area and fired the ball into the back of the net.
W&J jumped out to a 6-1 advantage in the game’s first 10 minutes.
Sofiya Bobrovnikova set season-highs in points (6), goals (4), assists (2) and draw controls (4). She scored all four of her goals and had both assists in the game’s first 20 minutes.
College wrestling
Washington & Jefferson had a regional champion, two NCAA qualifiers, five top-six place winners and a fourth-place team finish at the two-day NCAA Southeast Regional at Messiah College.
Seniors Hunter Neely and Michael each punched their tickets for the second-straight year to the NCAA Division III Championships at the U.S. Cellular Center in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.
Neely, a Bentworth graduate, won the regional championship at 174 pounds, making him the Presidents’ first regional title-winner since national champion Nick Carr at 157 pounds in 2015.
Neely went 5-0 in the 174 pound bracket. Three of his five wins came on Friday, including a preliminary round 14-4 major decision over Thiel’s Cameron Prebble. He followed with a 6-2 win over Michael Bromley of McDaniel, and pulled out a 4-3 decision over Waynesburg’s Dillion Charlton to secure a spot in Saturday’s quarterfinals.
In the quarterfinals, Neely took on third-seeded Malik Barr of Ferrum and won a 5-2 decision. He faced off with the top seed, Lycoming’s Hadyn Swartwood, in the finals and won 5-2.
Heinl was the runner-up at 149 pounds with a 3-1 tournament record.
Heinl cruised through Friday’s action with a 6-0 decision over McDaniel’s Raymond Kable and a 8-5 victory over Ferrum’s Austin Smith. In the semifinals, Heinl edged Colin Devlin of Gettysburg 6-5. Heinl lost in the finals against the No. 1-ranked wrestler and Southeast Regional Most Outstanding Wrestler, Stevens’ Brett Kaliner.
The Presidents had two other wrestlers nearly qualify for Nationals as Jared Walker at 165 and Alex Donahue at 197 each reached the semifinals and third-place match.
Yanks’ Judge gets test on shoulder
New York Yankees star Aaron Judge has undergone an MRI and further tests as the team tries to determine the cause of his ailing right shoulder.
Manager Aaron Boone said Judge “was not right” while taking batting practice in an indoor cage Friday.
“We’re in a holding pattern with it, just trying to figure out what exactly is going on,” Boone said Saturday. “We’’re trying to get our arms around if we can pinpoint something that’s causing some of the discomfort. At this point we haven’t found that.”
Judge was shut down from hitting a week before spring training after experiencing soreness in the shoulder. The slugging right field had been scheduled to take batting practice on the field for the first time since being shelved this weekend.
While the Yankees are concerned about Judge, there were no worries over new ace Gerrit Cole.
Cole allowed two hits and struck out two over 2 2/3 scoreless innings against the Detroit Tigers in his second start Saturday.
