Boys soccer
Joer Tornari scored two goals and Peters Township claimed a share of the Class 4A Section 2 championship by defeating host Canon-McMillan 4-1 Thursday night.
Both teams finished section play with 10-1-1 records. Canon-McMillan won in overtime at Peters Township in the firts meeting between the teams.
This time, the Indians scored first and never trailed. Blake Gabelhart and Mason lewis also tallied goals for PT (13-1-1 overall). Andrew Massucci and Austin marmol had assists.
The loss snapped an 11-match winning streak by Canon-McMillan (12-2-1). The Big Macs had not lost since Sept. 4.
Girls soccer
Alyssa Clutter scored two goals to break Trinity’s career record (boys and girls) and power the playoff-bound Hillers to a 2-1 victory over Greensburg Salem in a Class 3A Section 2 match Friday.
Clutter’s goals give her 97 for her career, which breaks the school mark set last year by Elijah Cincinnati.
The Hillers finish section play in third place with a 9-5 record (9-6 overall).
WVU picked 5th
Kansas has been picked by Big 12 head coaches as the favorite to win the conference title after Baylor won the league title last season and went on to win its first national championship.
The Jayhawks got eight of 10 first-place votes and 80 of 81 potential points from the coaches, who couldn’t vote for their own teams in the poll released Thursday. Texas got the remaining two first-place votes and 70 points to rank second.
Baylor was picked third after the departures of AP Big 12 player of the year Jared Butler and fellow standout guards Davion Mitchell and MaCio Teague.
Texas Tech was picked fourth, ahead of Oklahoma State and West Virginia, who got the same number of points in balloting. Oklahoma, TCU and Kansas State were seventh through ninth, while Iowa State was listed last on every ballot.
Three Kansas seniors – guards Ochai Agbaji and Remy Martin, and 6-10 forward David McCormack – were named to the preseason All-Big 12 team, as selected by the coaches. Martin was tabbed the league’s preseason player of the year.
In the NFL
The Arizona Cardinals acquired tight end Zach Ertz in a trade with the Philadelphia Eagles on Friday.
The undefeated Cardinals sent cornerback Tay Gowan and a 2022 fifth-round pick to the Eagles for the 30-year-old Ertz, a three-time Pro Bowler. Arizona lost starting tight end Maxx Williams to a season-ending knee injury Sunday against San Francisco.
Ertz had four receptions for 29 yards and a touchdown during Thursday night’s 28-22 loss to Tampa Bay.
- Less than a week after sustaining a scary concussion against the Dallas Cowboys, New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones has been cleared to play against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday.
Jones was a full participant in practice on Friday, the next-to-last step in the NFL concussion protocol. He was examined by an independent neurological consultant after the workout and cleared to play in the game at MetLife Stadium.
The Giants (1-4) will not have running back Saquon Barkley and wide receiver Kenny Golladay in the lineup against the Rams.
In golf
Scott Parel shot a bogey-free 7-under 65 on Friday to take the first-round lead in the PGA Tour Champions’ SAS Championship.
The 56-year-old Parel birdied Nos. 5-7 and added four more on the back nine on Nos. 10, 12, 13 and 16 at Prestonwood Country Club. He won the last of his three senior titles in February 2020.