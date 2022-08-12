Rohanna misses cut
Rachel Rohanna had better round of golf Friday, but her even-par round wasn’t quite low enough to get her into the weekend in the ISPS HANDA World Invitational Presented by Aviv Clinics.
The Waynesburg native shot 73 on the Galgorm Castle course in Antrim, Northern Ireland, after opening with 4-over 76 for a two-day total of 4-over 149.
The cut was at 1-over 146.
Rohanna had an uneven front nine despite shooting even-par 37. She had three birdies, a bogey and double bogey.
She carded two birdies and two bogeys on the back for an even-par 36.
Rohanna hit just 6-of-14 fairways. She hit 11-of-18 greens in regulation for the second straight round, and needed 29 putts.
Amanda Doherty leads heading into the third round with 11-under 134.
High school golf
Peters Township, with two teams, dominated the large school field and Carmichaels opened the 2022 season Friday with some hardware after solid performances at the TriCADA Championship held at Chippewa Golf Course.
Peters Township dominated the Class 3A division after taking the top two spots. The Indians also dominated the individual results with six in the top 10. Colton Lusk was medalist with 2-under 68 and teammate Austin Malley was second at 74.
South Fayette finished third in the Class 3A team standings.
The Mikes won the Class 2A team title with an aggregate score of 408, while Carmichaels’ Mason Lapana placed in the top 10.
Waynesburg Central finished second to Carmichaels with a team score of 426. Braden Benke was the low man for the Raiders with 82.
In tennis
Novak Djokovic pulled out of next week’s hard-court tournament in Cincinnati on Friday because he has not gotten any COVID-19 vaccine shots and so is not allowed to travel to the United States.
That is also why Djokovic is not expected to be able to enter the U.S. Open, the year’s last Grand Slam tournament, which begins in New York on Aug. 29.
Djokovic is a 35-year-old from Serbia who owns 21 major championships, one behind Rafael Nadal for the men’s record. Djokovic has said he won’t get vaccinated against the illness caused by the coronavirus, even if that prevents him from playing in certain tournaments. He missed the Australian Open in January after being deported from that country and needed to sit out two events in the United States earlier this year, along with a tournament in Montreal this week.
Unvaccinated foreign citizens can’t go to Canada or the U.S. currently; the Cincinnati tournament’s news release announcing Djokovic’s withdrawal cited “travel restrictions.”
Djokovic has said he was stil holding out hope of being able to enter the U.S. Open, but that would require a change of government policy, which the U.S. Tennis Association says it will adhere to.
In college basketball
The NCAA announced Friday that the NIT semifinals and final will be played at Orleans Arena in Las Vegas in 2023 and Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis in 2024.
The NIT has been played at Madison Square Garden in New York every year but two since 1938, with the 2020 tournament canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the 2021 event held in the Dallas-Fort Worth area.
The NIT board also selected former coaches Rick Byrd, Bob McKillop and Gary Waters to join the NIT committee.
