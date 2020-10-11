Girls soccer
Peters Township defeated Mt Lebanon 2-0 Saturday behind goals from Isabelle Guna and Jillian Marvin.
The win has Peters Township in first place in the section at 7-1-1, both in the league and overall. Lebo slipped to 5-4, 5-5.
Goalkeeper Emma Sawich had the shutout. All seven of the Indians’ wins have been shutouts.
- Trinity rolled to an easy 10-1 victory over Albert Gallatin Class 3A Section 2.
Eight different players scored goals for the Hillers (6-2, 7-2). Nina King and Sam Schury led the way for Trinity as each had a pair of goals.
Boys soccer
Class 2A Section 3 leader Charleroi suffered its first loss of the season Saturday, 1-0, to Mount Pleasant.
The loss leaves Charleroi at 10-1 in the section and 12-1 overall. Mount Pleasant improves to 9-1, 9-1.
- Peters Township defeated Baldwin 1-0 in Class 4A Section 2.
The Peters goal came with 12 minutes remaining in the game. Anthony Schullek scored with an assist from Mason Lewis. Goalkeeper Derek Liguori recorded the shutout by making six saves.
Peters Township (8-0-1, 9-0-1) remains in the first place in the section by 2 1/2 games over second-place Canon-McMillan.
- Belle Vernon bounced back from a loss at Trinity to rout Laurel Highlands 11-1 in Class 3A Section 3.
Daniel Sassak led the Leopards (10-1, 11-1) with six goals. Nick Nagy tallied three scores.
A goal by Jared Waggett gave Chartiers-Houston a 1-0 victory over Carlynton in a non-section match. The Bucs (7-3) have won three in a row.
