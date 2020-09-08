Wild Things sign former WPIAL player
The roster for the Washington Wild Things’ 2021 season has started to take shape as the team announced Tuesday the signing of former Blackhawk High School and Slippery Rock University standout infielder Joe Campagna.
Campagna is not new to Wild Things Park. Not only did he appear in the 2020 summer league under the Wild Things’ umbrella, playing for the Steel City Slammin’ Sammies.
Campagna hit .303, scored 22 times, had five doubles, clubbed five homers and drove in 12 for the Slammies. Campagna was also hit by nine pitches.
“Joe certainly took advantage of the opportunity. His added athleticism provides great versatility for us across the field,” said Wild Things president and general manager Tony Buccilli. “We saw some mature traits in his offensive game as a situational hitter and with his work ethic.”
Campagna helped Blackhawk to the WPIAL Class 3A title game in 2014. At Slippery Rock, he finished in the top 10 in school history in home runs and RBI. He was a Division II All-American as a senior.
Devils hire Recchi
Mark Recchi played and lifted the Stanley Cup with Mario Lemieux, Jaromir Jagr, Patrice Bergeron and Zdeno Chara and coached Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin, so the Hockey Hall of Famer knows a thing or two about winning with stars.
It might take some time for him to help the New Jersey Devils get to that point, but he’s willing to take on the challenge. Recchi on Wednesday joined new coach Lindy Ruff’s staff as an assistant, and he’s excited at the young talent they’re inheriting and hoping to turn New Jersey back into a playoff contender.
Recchi will be tasked with improving the Devils’ power play, which ranked 21st in the NHL last season, and helping the progression of No. 1 picks Nico Hischier and Jack Hughes and others with limited pro experience. After three seasons as an assistant with the Pittsburgh Penguins, he feels he has the right approach to get through to young players.
Recchi won the Cup three times during his 22-year playing career as a scoring winger and twice more as Penguins development coach. He and Pittsburgh’s other assistants didn’t have their contracts renewed after a first-round playoff exit, and the Penguins began filling those spots by hiring Washington Capitals coach Todd Reirden following his firing.
In the NFL
DeAndre Hopkins and the Cardinals agreed to a two-year contract extension Tuesday that will keep the three-time All-Pro wide receiver in Arizona through the 2024 season. Terms weren’t disclosed, but the NFL Network reported that the extension is worth $54.5 million over two years. The receiver is guaranteed $42.75 million.
- Kareem Hunt has found a home – at home.
Suspended last season by the NFL for two physical off-field altercations, Hunt signed a two-year, $13.25 million contract extension with the Cleveland Browns, who took a chance on the running back and are now committing to him long term.
Hunt, who served his eight-game suspension after joining Cleveland as a free agent following his release from Kansas City, signed the deal Tuesday. It includes $8.5 million guaranteed. Hunt grew up in Cleveland.
- The New York Giants have waived cornerback DeAndre Baker with the 22-year-old facing armed robbery charges relating to an incident in Florida in May.
Baker has been on the commissioner’s exempt list since July 27. Two weeks later, he was formally charged with four counts of robbery with a firearm stemming from an incident at a house party in Miramar, Florida.
Baker was the third of the Giants’ three first-round draft picks in 2019. The 30th pick overall, the Georgia product played in all 16 games last year, starting the final 15.
- A person with knowledge of the situation tells the Associated Press the Denver Broncos fear star linebacker Von Miller suffered a season-ending ankle injury toward the end of practice Tuesday.
The person, speaking on condition of anonymity because the team hadn’t addressed Miller’s injury, said the team was awaiting results of an MRI on Miller.
The practice took place indoors because of a snowstorm that struck the Rocky Mountains after a series of upper-90s and 100-degree days.
