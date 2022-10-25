Boys soccer
Seton LaSalle survived a wild WPIAL Class A first-round playoff match Tuesday, outlasting Bentworth, 2-1, at South Park in a game that went to two overtimes and then two rounds of penalty kicks.
Bentworth played the final 14 minutes of regulation and the overtime a player short because of a red card.
Seton LaSalle took a 1-0 lead with a goal with 10:30 remaining regulation. However, Bentworth’s Julian Hays scored with only 4:25 left to tie the score.
After two scoreless overtime periods and the first five-round penalty kick shootout (tied 3-3) failed to produce a winner, Seton-LaSalle won 4-3 in the second shootout.
The loss ends the season for Bentworth with a 12-6 record.
Court rejects Griner’s appeal
A Russian court on Tuesday rejected an appeal by U.S. basketball star Brittney Griner of her nine-year prison sentence for drug possession, a step that could move her closer to a possible high-stakes prisoner swap between Moscow and Washington.
The eight-time all-star center with the WNBA’s Phoenix Mercury and a two-time Olympic gold medalist was convicted Aug. 4 after police said they found vape canisters containing cannabis oil in her luggage at Moscow’s Sheremetyevo Airport.
In the NFL
Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Frank Clark was suspended two games by the NFL Tuesday after pleading no contest last month to two counts of misdemeanor possession of an assault weapon in Los Angeles.
Clark will miss games against the Titans and Jaguars and will be allowed back with the team Nov. 14 in time for that week’s game against the Chargers.
The three-time Pro Bowl pass rusher was sentenced to one year of probation and 40 hours of community service after he was arrested in March 2021, when he was pulled over while riding with another man in a vehicle that did not have a license plate. An officer noticed a weapon in the car and recovered two loaded firearms.
Marlins hire Schumaker
Skip Schumaker was a candidate to take over as manager of the Boston Red Sox and New York Mets in recent years, only to see those clubs pick someone else.
The Miami Marlins didn’t let him get away.
Schumaker was hired Tuesday by the Marlins to become the 16th manager in franchise history.
Schumaker – who played for World Series-winning clubs in St. Louis in 2006 and 2011 – comes to Miami from the Cardinals, with whom he spent this season as the bench coach.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.