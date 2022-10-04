Harshman gets 400th career win
McGuffey High School girls volleyball coach JoAnn Harshman got her 400th career victory Tuesday night when the Highlanders defeated Beth-Center 25-9, 25-12, 25-8 in a Class 2A Section 3 match.
Harshman is the dean of WPIAL volleyball coaches, having spent one year at Avella and the last 37 seasons at McGuffey.
She is believed to be one of 10 coaches in Pennsylvania with at least 400 career victories.
Girls soccer
A hat trick by Bella Spergel helped Peters Township to a 9-0 win over Baldwin a Class 4A Section 2 match Monday night.
Sophia Trapanotto added a goal and an assist while Hannah Clark, Christina Sefer, Bliss Plummer, Addie Pirosko, and Baily Lutz each scored one goal. The Indians (7-1-1, 8-1-2), who are in second place in the section, had assists from Brooke Opferman, Sophia Guna, Cam Klein, and Melina Gill.
Goalkeeper Kaitlyn Strine had PT’s seventh shutout of the season.
- Canon-McMillan lost 2-1 to Upper St. Clair in double overtime in a Class 4A Section 2 match Monday night.
McKenzie Dice scored the lone goal for C-M off an assist Maddy Orr.
The loss dropped the Big Macs to 4-5-1 in the section and 4-6-2 overall. Canon-McMillan is currently in fifth place in the section.
- Farrah Reader scored the tying goal with 15 seconds left in regulation and the winning goal in the second overtime as Belle Vernon edged Connellsville 2-1 in Class 3A Section 2 Monday night.
The win pulls the Leopards (4-5, 5-6-1) within one-half game of fourth-place Connellsville (5-5, 5-8). The top four teams in the section qualify for the playoffs.
Connellsville took a 1-0 lead with a goal in the second half and held that advantage until Kelsey Roskovich assisted on Reader’s goal to knot the score at 1-1.
Kataira Rhodes assisted on Reader’s game-winner. Victoria Rodriguez made 10 saves for Belle Vernon.
Boys soccer
Charleroi received goals from five different players and defeated Bentworth 5-1 in Class A Section 2 Tuesday night.
Arlo McIntyre, Jake Chanbers, Matthew Burkholder, Landon Barcus and Dylan Klinger each tallied one goal for the Cougars (7-1, 11-1).
Jerzy Timlin had the lone goal for Bentworth (4-4, 8-5).
- Nathan Kikel scored two goals to lead Belle Vernon to a 5-0 shutout of Waynesburg in a Class 2A match in Section 3.
Trevor Kovatch, Brandon Yeschenko and Tim Reda also scored for BV, which moved to 9-1 in the section and 10-2 overall. Waynesburg fell to 1-7-2 and 1-8-2.
- Ethan Hartley scored two goals Charleroi as it blanked Laurel Highlands 3-0 in a non-section game Monday night.
McIntyre scored the other goal for Charleroi which led 1-0 at halftime. Nate Mazon made five saves.
Meadows honors Wrenn for 7,000
Hollywood Casino at The Meadows and the Meadows Standardbred Owners Association honored driver Ronnie Wrenn, Jr. on Tuesday for achieving 7,000 career wins. Wrenn, who splits his time between The Meadows and Ohio tracks, notched the milestone victory Monday at MGM Northfield.
