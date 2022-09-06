Cal up to No. 17
Following a season-opening victory, the California football team climbed four spots to No. 17 in the latest American Football Coaches Association Division II Top 25 poll released Tuesday.
The Vulcans were tabbed No. 21 in the preseason poll before moving to No. 17 this week with 252 points after a 35-15 win against Fairmont State on Thursday. Cal has won 15 of its last 18 season-opening contests while playing 11 different teams during that span.
Defending national champion Ferris State (Mich.) maintained the top position in the poll after receiving 28 of the possible 30 first-place votes. Northwest Missouri State remained slotted second and Valdosta State continued to sit at the third spot. Grand Valley (Mich.) jumped one position to fourth and earned a single first-place vote. Shepherd climbed one slot to fifth to round the top five in the latest poll.
Cal plays at Shepherd Sept. 17.
Girls soccer
Farrah Reader scored four goals and assisted on another as Belle Vernon steamrolled Obama Academy 9-1 Tuesday afternoon.
Reader and Kataira Rhodes each scored two goals in the first half and helped the Leopards (1-2-1) build a 5-0 lead at halftime.
Boys soccer
Connor Smith scored three goals, powering Trinity to a 5-0 win over visiting Albert Gallatin in Class Section 3.
Tyler Johnson and Matteo Lesako also scored for the Hillers, who moved to 2-1 in the section and 3-1 overall. Trinity has won three straight.
- Arlo McIntyre led a potent Charleroi attack with four goals and the Cougars rolled to a 9-0 victory over visiting Beth-Center in Class A Section 2.
Bryce Large contributed three goals as Charleroi improved to 2-0 in section and 3-0 overall. The Cougars have outscored their opponents 24-0.
Jake Chambers and Dylan Klinger each scored a goal for the Cougars.
- Max Samong scored two goals to lead Carlyntn to a 5-2 win over Chartiers-Houston in Section 4 of Class A.
Justus Buckingham and Brayden Oliverio had the goals for C-H (0-1, 1-6). Carlynton is 1-0 and 2-1.
- David Molise has a hat trick to power Ringgold to a 4-0 shutout of Uniontown in a Section 3 match in Class 3A.
Nick Evans had the other goal for the Rams (2-1, 2-2). Uniontown fell to 0-3 in the section and overall.
- Three different Belle Vernon players scored goals in the first half and the Leopards blanked Waynesburg 3-0 in Class 2A Section 3.
Trevor Kovatch, Dylan Rathway and Nathaniel Kikel had the tallies for the Leopards. Kovatch also contributed an assist as Belle vernon improved to 3-0 in section and 4-1 overall. Waynesburg is 0-3, 0-4.
In the NFL
The Chicago Bears plan to build an enclosed suburban stadium that could host Super Bowls, College Football Playoff games and Final Fours.
The Bears released conceptual illustrations Tuesday of the proposed stadium and entertainment complex that would be built on the site of a former horse racing track in Arlington Heights, Illinois. The Bears said the project could include restaurants, office space, a hotel, fitness center, new parks and open areas as well as “other improvements for the community to enjoy.”
The Bears’ lease at Soldier Field, where the team has played since 1971, runs through 2033.
In soccer
Rose Lavelle scored the go-ahead goal and the U.S. women’s national team won its 13th straight match with a 2-1 victory over Nigeria on Tuesday night.
The United States also benefitted from an own goal to extend the team’s unbeaten streak on American soil to 71 games.
The teams first met on Saturday in Kansas City, Kansas, and the United States came away with a 4-0 victory. Nigeria was missing six starters because of injuries and visa issues.
The own goal gave the United States an early lead in the 24th minute, but Nigeria equalized on Uchenna Kanu’s score after the break.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.