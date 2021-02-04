WVU boosts attendance limits
West Virginia is boosting home attendance to 2,800, or 20% of capacity, for the men’s basketball game Feb. 13 between the 17th-ranked Mountaineers and No. 9 Oklahoma.
No fans, except for essential personnel and the players’ and coaches’ families, were allowed at home games in Morgantown, West Virginia, over the first two months of the season. Attendance was limited to 1,000 for the Jan. 30 Florida game and 1,500 for the upcoming game Saturday against No. 23 Kansas.
NHL revises virus protocols
With COVID-19 problems cropping up and four teams currently idled, the NHL has revised its virus protocols in a bid to keep the shortened season on track.
Glass panels have been removed from behind benches for better air flow, players and coaches are not allowed at the arena until 1 hour and 45 minutes before the game unless they’re getting treatment for injuries and all meetings must be virtual.
Commissioner Gary Bettman said the league is mindful there might be “more aggressive transmission of the virus and will continue to make adjustments” to protocols.
The league is not yet considering adding a daily rapid test to go along with PCR testing, like the NBA did. PCR tests are considered to be more accurate, but there’s a 12-24 hour turnaround on results.
The moves were made as the NHL sees some concerning trends, including 40 players on the COVID-19 unavailable list.
In the NHL
Ryan Strome scored twice to help the New York Rangers beat Alex Ovechkin and the Washington Capitals 4-2 on Thursday night.
Ovechkin scored career goal No. 709 to surpass Mike Gartner for sole possession of seventh place on the NHL list. But New York stretched its point streak to four games, which includes three victories.
n Jason Spezza recorded the eighth hat trick of his career and first in nearly five years as the Toronto Maple Leafs routed the Vancouver Canucks, 7-3.
n Patrik Laine and Jack Roslovic scored for the first time since being traded to Columbus last month, and the Blue Jackets beat the Dallas Stars 4-3 to earn a split of the two-game series.
In the NBA
Jordan Clarkson sank five 3-pointers while scoring 23 points and the Utah Jazz protected the NBA’s best record with a runaway 112-91 win over the Atlanta Hawks on Thursday night.
Bojan Bogdanovic had 21 points and Donovan Mitchell added 18 for Utah (17-5).
In college basketball
Timmy Allen scored 11 of his 18 points in the second half as Utah broke away from Arizona 73-58 on Thursday night.
Eight out of nine Runnin’ Utes (8-7, 5-6 Pacific-12 Conference) in the lineup scored with five reaching double figures. Pelle Larsson scored 14 points, Alfonso Plummer 12 while Branden Carlson and Riley Battin scored 10 each.
n E.J. Liddell, Kyle Young and Duane Washington Jr. each had 16 points as No. 7 Ohio State beat No. 8 Iowa, 89-85.
The Buckeyes (9-4 Big Ten, 15-4) moved into a tie for second place in the conference with Illinois, one game behind Michigan.
Ohio State trailed 61-50 with 14:29 to play, but rallied with a 17-5 run. The Buckeyes got three 3-pointers in the closing spurt from Justin Ahrens, who was scoreless until that point.
The Buckeyes held Iowa’s Luka Garza, the nation’s leading scorer at 26.5 points per game, to 16 points. Garza had five second-half points, making 2 of 8 shots.