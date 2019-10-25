Penguins deal Gudbranson
The Pittsburgh Penguins have acquired forward Andreas Martinsen and a 2021 seventh-round draft pick from the Anaheim Ducks in exchange for Erik Gudbranson.
Martinsen, 29, will report to the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins of the American Hockey League. The 6-2, 225-pound forward has played 152 career NHL games split between the Colorado, Montreal and the Chicago. Over the course of five NHL seasons, Martinsen has nine goals, 14 assists, 23 points and 110 penalty minutes.
Gudbranson played in seven games with Pittsburgh this season. He did not have a point.
Mahomes ruled out
The Kansas City Chiefs have ruled quarterback Patrick Mahomes out for Sunday night’s showdown against the Green Bay Packers because of his dislocated right kneecap.
Mahomes, who hurt his knee last Thursday night in Denver, was a limited participant in practice all week. The Chiefs decided to give the reigning league MVP at least one game off as he recovers from an injury that can sometimes sideline a player for several months.
Clemente Award goes to Indians pitcher Carlos Carrasco didn’t let cancer stop him from helping others. It inspired him to do more.
The Cleveland Indians’ pitcher, who was diagnosed with a treatable form of leukemia in May, has won the 2019 Roberto Clemente Award. It is given annually by Major League Baseball to recognize a player’s high character, community involvement and positive contributions.
In the NHL
Nadem Kadri and Matt Calvert each scored twice, Pierre-Edouard Bellemare had a goal and two assists against his former team and the Colorado Avalanche beat the Vegas Golden Knights 6-1 on Friday.
Cale Makar also scored for the Avalanche, who improved to 8-1-1.
In a matinee on the Las Vegas Strip on the observance of Nevada Day, it was more like Colorado day. The Avalanche closed out an impressive six-game road trip with a 4-1-1 record in Bellemare’s first game against his former team since signing with the Avalanche in the summer.
- Morgan Rielly broke a tie with 5:29 left and the Toronto Maple Leafs beat the San Jose Sharks 4-1, spoiling Patrick Marleau’s return to Scotiabank Arena.
Ilya Mikheyev had a goal and an assist, Jake Muzzin and Auston Matthews added goals, and Frederik Andersen made 16 saves for Toronto.
The 40-year-old Marleau spent the last two seasons with the Maple Leafs. He waived his no-movement clause to facilitate a trade with the Carolina Hurricanes, who tried to convince him to join them, but was bought out and ended back in San Jose on a one-year deal.
In the NBA
Jaylen Brown had 25 points, including a key 3-pointer in the closing minutes, to help the Boston Celtics hold off the Toronto Raptors 112-106 on Friday night.
Jayson Tatum finished with 25 points and nine rebounds. Kemba Walker had 22 points, including 11 in the fourth quarter.
- Karl-Anthony Towns had 37 points, 15 rebounds and eight assists, and the Minnesota Timberwolves remained unbeaten with a 121-99 win over the Charlotte Hornets.The Hornets were playing without starting center Cody Zeller, and Towns took full advantage.
- Towns was 13 of 18 from the field and used his 7-foot, 248-pound frame to create space inside. He also drained four 3-pointers against Bismack Biyombo and Willy Hernangomez.
