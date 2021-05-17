Peters Twp. advances
Karson Martin scored a goal with 1:01 left in overtime, giving Peters Township a 9-8 win over Fox Chapel in the first round of the WPIAL Class 3A girls lacrosse playoffs Monday at Bethel Park.
Martin and Gabby Tom each scored three goals for the Indians, who advance to play at top-seeded Mt. Lebanon on Wednesday (7:45 p.m.).
Fox Chapel led 5-2 at halftime but goals early in the second half by PT’s Cassidy King and Tom tied the score. Neither team led by more than one goal the rest of the way. Fox Chapel forced overtime on a goal with 1:10 remaining in regulation.
New York suspends Baffert
Bob Baffert was suspended Monday from entering horses at New York racetracks, pending an investigation into Kentucky Derby winner Medina Spirit’s failed postrace drug test.
Baffert will temporarily not be allowed to stable any horses at Belmont Park, Aqueduct Racetrack and Saratoga Race Course or run any of his horses at the New York Racing Association’s tracks. That ban includes races at Belmont Park, with the Belmont Stakes coming up June 5.
“In order to maintain a successful thoroughbred racing industry in New York, NYRA must protect the integrity of the sport for our fans, the betting public and racing participants,” NYRA President and CEO Dave O’Rourke said. “That responsibility demands the action taken today in the best interests of thoroughbred racing.”
Baffert had not committed to entering any horses in the third leg of the Triple Crown but had many in consideration for other races on Belmont Stakes day.
NYRA officials say they took into account Baffert’s previous penalties in Kentucky, California and Arkansas, along with the current situation with Medina Spirit, and expects to make a final determination about the length and terms of the suspension based in information revealed by Kentucky’s ongoing investigation.
Kentucky Derby winner Medina Spirit tested positive for the steroid betamethasone in postrace testing and faces disqualification unless a second test comes back negative. Baffert on May 9 said 21 picograms of the corticosteroid, which can be used to help a horse’s joints, showed up in the blood sample
Kerrigan joins Eagles
The Philadelphia Eagles and four-time Pro Bowl defensive end Ryan Kerrigan have agreed on a one-year contract.
The 32-year-old Kerrigan played 10 seasons in Washington and is the franchise’s all-time leader with 95 1/2 sacks.
“I know I probably wasn’t your favorite player over the past decade, but Philadelphia Eagles fans I’m fired up to be playing for you guys now!” Kerrigan wrote on Instagram Monday.
Kerrigan had 5 1/2 sacks last season for the NFC East champions but played a career-low 38% of the snaps. He joins veteran Brandon Graham, Derek Barnett and Josh Sweat on Philadelphia’s defensive end rotation.
All-PAC softball
Washington & Jefferson had two players selected to the All-Presidents’ Athletic Conference Softball first team and Waynesburg had two on the second team and another receive honorable mention.
The All-PAC selections were released by the conference Monday.
W&J’s first-team players were sophomore shortstop Peyton Eckenrode and junior third baseman Sarah Labbe.
Waynesburg had sophomore catcher Brin Hunter, a McGuffey graduate, and freshman third baseman Sydney Senay, a Canon-McMillan graduate, on the third team. Receiving honorable mention was Waynesburg sophomore outfielder Reghan Benschoter.