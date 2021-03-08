In scholastic basketball
Top-seeded Rochester knocked off Avella, 75-22, in the WPIAL Class A girls playoffs.
No further information was provided to the Observer-Reporter.
- Sto-Rox downed Fort Cherry, 49-44, Saturday in WPIAL boys Class AA playoff action.
Dylan Rogers led the Ranger with 13 points and Lane Miller chipped in 10.
Cory Simmons scored a game-high 17 points for Sto-Rox.
Cowboys, Prescott reach deal
The Dallas Cowboys and Dak Prescott have finally agreed on a contract two years after negotiations first started with the star quarterback.
The team said the agreement was reached Monday with further details to be announced later. The deal comes a day before a deadline to put the franchise tag on Prescott for a second straight year at a salary cap charge of $37.7 million.
Prescott played on a $31.4 million franchise tag in 2020 before his season ended with a compound fracture and dislocation of his right ankle in Week 5.
If the agreement is long term, it figures to be the richest contract in franchise history. Owner Jerry Jones has signed three players to deals of at least $100 million: former quarterback Tony Romo, defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence and receiver Amari Cooper.
Before the gruesome injury, the 27-year-old Prescott had started every game since the beginning of his rookie year after replacing an injured Romo during the 2016 preseason.
Player honored
The Presidents’ Athletic Conference named Washington & Jefferson College senior guard Cameron Seemann (Loveland, Ohio/Archbishop Moeller) as its Men’s Basketball Player of the Week on Monday afternoon.