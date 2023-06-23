Penguins set preseason schedule
The Pittsburgh Penguins released Friday their preseason schedule, highlighted by the a game in Halifax, Nova Scotia, about 10 miles away from Sidney Crosby’s hometown of Cole Harbour, for the Nova Scotia Showdown on Oct. 2. The Penguins will play the Ottawa Senators at Scotiabank Centre.
Pittsburgh’s preseason schedule features seven games – three at PPG Paints Arena and four on the road.
The Penguins will open up their schedule with two split-squad games against the Columbus Blue Jackets on Sept. 24 at PPG Paints Arena (1 p.m.) and 7 p.m. in Columbus.
Two days after the split-squad games, the Penguins will visit the Detroit on Sept. 26. Pittsburgh will play the Buffalo Sabres at PPG Paints Arena on Sept. 28.
Following the game in Halifax, the Penguins return home to take on Detroit on Oct. 4. Pittsburgh’s preseason schedule wraps up Oct. 6 at Buffralo.
Preseason television and radio information will be released at a later date.
In the NHL
Veteran forward Erik Haula passed up a chance to enter free agency next month to remain in New Jersey after signing a three-year, $9.45 million contract with the Devils.
The 32-year-old Haula had 14 goals and a career-best 27 assists for 41 points in 80 games last season. The 10th-year NHL player also provided leadership in helping a youth-laden Devils team set franchise records with 52 wins and 112 points and qualify for the playoffs for the first time in five seasons.
It was Haula’s first season with New Jersey after being acquired in a trade that sent Pavel Zacha to Boston last summer. Haula played in various situations, including penalty killing and taking faceoffs.
In golf
Leona Maguire of Ireland birdied four of her final six holes for a 3-under 68 and a one-shot lead over three players Friday at the halfway point of the KMPG Women’s PGA Championship at Baltusrol.
The winner Sunday in Michigan for her second LPGA Tour title, the 28-year Maguire had five birdies and two bogeys in shooting her seventh straight round in the 60s, dating to the final round at the Mizuho Americas Open.
At 5-under 137 at Baltusrol, Maguire had her first halfway lead in a major.
Mel Reid (67) of England, Xiyu Lin (71) of China and rookie Celine Borge (69) of Norway were tied for second, a shot ahead of first-round leader Lee-Anne Pace (73) of South Africa and fifth-ranked Minjee Lee of Australia, who pushed herself into the hunt for the second major with a 67.
In the Olympics
The International Boxing Association was banished from the Olympic family, ending a years-long dispute fueled by defying advice and instructions from the IOC. Boxing, however, will keep its status as an Olympic sport at the 2024 Paris Games.
The International Olympic Committee voted to derecognize the IBA at a specially called meeting – an outcome that was inevitable after being recommended two weeks ago by the executive board.
The vote was 69-1, with 10 members abstaining.
Boxing was never really in danger of being kicked out of the Olympics over the four years since the IOC suspended the sport’s governing body in an effort to force changes.
Boxing can now be confirmed on the 2028 Los Angeles Olympic program, which the IOC and Bach withheld as leverage against IBA. Boxing is “guaranteed” to be in Los Angeles, members were told.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.