College baseball
California won a weekend series win against Slippery Rock after splitting a PSAC West doubleheader on the road Saturday. The Vulcans lost the opener 4-1 before answering with a 4-1 victory in the second game. Cal won three of the four games in the series.
With the split, the Vulcans move to 13-12 overall with a 4-8 in the conference. The Rock is 3-9, 14-13.
In the second game, Brett Bobin hit a triple to left center that scored Colby Rockacy to give Cal a 2-1 lead. Justin Stewart drove in Bobin with a single and an RBI double by Louden Conte made it 4-1.
Winning pitcher Dylan Mathiesen yielded one run and had a season-best nine strikeouts in six innings. Relief pitcher Jake Kramer collected his third save.
- Washington & Jefferson had all three facets of its game working Saturday in a Presidents’ Athletic Conference doubleheader sweep of Chatham, 7-0 and 10-3.
W&J improves to 7-1 in PAC play and 16-9 overall. Chatham is 4-4, 11-1.
Three pitchers combined for the shutout in the opener. Ethan Marszalek, Nate Nolan and Mason Kolbe combined to strike out 10 and scatted six hits.
Nolan Lutz went 3-for-3. Trevor Dean added two hits and three RBI.
Evan Sante and Tyler Horvat led the Presidents in the second game. Sante went 4-for-4 with four RBI and two runs. Horvat struck out 10 over eight innings. Horvat improved his record to 7-2 and is 25-3 in his collegiate career.
Waynesburg split a PAC doubleheader at Bethany. The Bison won the opener 9-6 and Waynesburg rolled to a 16-6 win in the second game.
The Yellow Jackets’ Alec Engelmore went 4-for-6 with a double, triple, five RBI and three runs in the nightcap. Marcos Mendez was 3-for-5 with two doubles and five RBI. Bryce Bedilion had three hits and was the winning pitcher, tossing a complete game.
Waynesburg is 5-5 in the PAC and 9-15 overall.
College softball
Waynesburg used a pair of outstanding pitching performances and plenty of offensive support to sweep a Presidents’ Athletic Conference doubleheader from Washington & Jefferson, 9-1 in six innings and 6-0, Saturday.
Freshman Autumn Stemple was the winning pitcher in the opener, allowing one run on three hits. Stemple struck out four improved her record to 7-1.
Sydney Wilson was the winning pitcher in the second game, allowing only two singles. She has a 9-2 record and 1.08 ERA.
The Yellow Jackets gave Wilson all the support she needed in the bottom of the first when Ella Brookman hit a two-run homer.
Waynesburg is 8-0 in the PAC and 17-3 overall. W&J slipped to 1-7 and 7-13.
Bruins break NHL record
The Boston Bruins have broken the NHL single-season wins record after beating the Philadelphia Flyers 5-3 Sunday behind David Pastrnak’s hat trick that got him to 60 goals for the first time in his career.
Hats rained down from the many Bruins fans in attendance after Pastrnak scored his third of the game early in the third period. The crowd chanted “We want the Cup!” in the final minutes, then showered players with cheers at the final horn of Boston’s 63rd victory, which snapped a tie with the 1995-96 Detroit Red Wings and 2018-19 Tampa Bay Lightning.
The Bruins have won six in a row and reached 131 points, one back of the record held by the 1976-77 Montreal Canadiens that has stood for nearly five decades.
They’ll soon have home-ice advantage throughout the playoffs in pursuit of the franchise’s first Stanley Cup championship since 2011.
Boston’s top two centers Patrice Bergeron and David Krejci were out, along with No. 1 defenseman Charlie McAvoy, forward Taylor Hall, key trade deadline pickup Dmitry Orlov and All-Star goaltender Linus Ullmark.
