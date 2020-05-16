Giants’ Baker surrenders in case
New York Giants cornerback DeAndre Baker surrendered to police Saturday after being charged with robbing people of money and valuables at a cookout he was attending with another NFL player.
Baker is charged with four counts of armed robbery with a firearm and four counts of aggravated assault with a firearm. He turned himself in at the Broward County Jail.
His lawyer, Bradford Cohen, says he has affidavits that will clear Baker.
Baker and Seattle Seahawks cornerback Quinton Dunbar were sought by police since Thursday, when arrest warrants were issued. Dunbar’s lawyer, Michael Greico, also says he has such affidavits.
Cohen posted on Instagram: “We believe our client is innocent of all charges. We urge people not to rush to judgment. We have affidavits from several witnesses that exonerate my client.”
Dunbar had not surrendered to police as of Saturday afternoon.
Ole Miss signs transfer
Arizona State graduate transfer Romello White has landed at Mississippi.
Rebels coach Kermit Davis announced White’s signing on Friday. The 6-8 forward ranked as the No. 2 graduate transfer according to ESPN.
White averaged 10.2 points and 8.8 rebounds per game for Arizona State last season. He was second in the Pac-12 in rebounding and led the team with 35 blocked shots.
Ex-Stanford standout dies
Zach Hoffpauir, a two-sport standout at Stanford who earned All-Pac 12 honors as a safety in football and played two seasons in the Arizona Diamondbacks’ minor league system, died at 26.
The University of Northern Colorado, where Hoffpauir was hired in February as an assistant football coach in charge of the safeties, said Hoffpauir died in his sleep Thursday. The school provided no further details.
Hoffpauir was a safety for four seasons on the Cardinal football team, winning three Pac-12 titles and two Rose Bowls. He also starred as an outfielder on Stanford’s baseball team and was drafted by the Diamondbacks in 2015.
Hoffpauir played two seasons of minor league ball, in 2015 and 2018, hitting .224 with three homers and nine RBIs in 107 at-bats in rookie and Class-A ball. At Stanford, his three-year totals were 11 homers, 58 RBIs and a career .295 batting average.
