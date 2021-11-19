CMU out of D-III playoffs
Carnegie Mellon has been knocked out of the NCAA Division III football playoffs before playing a game.
Through the university’s required weekly testing program for varsity athletes, CMU discovered that several members of the football team tested positive for COVID-19. To protect the health and welfare of all involved, CMU chose to withdraw from the NCAA Division III Football Championship first-round game against North Central that was scheduled for Nov. 20.
The game will be declared a no contest.
“We are devastated that we will not have the opportunity to compete in the NCAA playoffs. Our team had a remarkable season, and they earned the privilege to compete at the highest level. While we won’t be able to play, this does nothing to diminish the accomplishments of each and every member of our program,” said CMU athletic director Josh Centor. “Our commitment has always been, and will always be, to prioritize the health and safety of our students and the broader community.”
In the NFL
The Seattle Seahawks will be without starting running back Chris Carson for the rest of the season after he chose to undergo surgery on his neck.
Coach Pete Carroll didn’t fully describe the issue Friday but indicated Carson has a nerve in his neck being impacted by a vertebrate and that surgery is the best option for recovery.
“We went as long as we could and he worked as hard as he could at it and after just not being able to get it to happen and turn around, this is the best choice we got,” Carroll said.
- Dallas receiver Amari Cooper has been placed on the COVID-19 reserve list and will miss the Cowboys’ game Sunday at Kansas City.
The timing of the move Friday raises questions about Cooper’s availability for the Thanksgiving game against his former team, the Las Vegas Raiders.
In golf
A strong wind off the Atlantic Ocean swept over Sea Island on Friday, and it was no problem for Talor Gooch of Oklahoma as he handled the exposed Seaside course for a 5-under 65 to take a one-shot lead in the RSM Classic.
As expected, the balmy conditions of the opening round that led to record scoring gave way to 25 mph wind and temperatures that were 10 degrees cooler.
“The only commonality between yesterday and today is that we played 18 holes,” said Zach Johnson, who toiled for a 1-under 71 to finish three shots behind.
- What looked to be a wide-open race for the richest prize in women’s golf is now in the hands of Celine Boutier, who made seven birdies over the last 10 holes for a 7-under 65 and a four-shot lead in the CME Group Tour Championship.
In baseball
The Tampa Bay Rays sent right-hander Brent Honeywell Jr. to the Oakland Athletics for cash on Thursday, one of a series of moves ahead of Friday’s reserve list deadline.
The Rays also dealt righty Tobias Myers to the Cleveland Guardians for minor league infielder Junior Caminero.
Honeywell, once considered a top pitching prospect in the Rays’ minor leagues, has had his career slowed by elbow injuries and has undergone Tommy John surgery.
In the NHL
The NHL has rescheduled one of the Ottawa Senators’ three games that were postponed this week because of a COVID-19 outbreak on the team.
The league said Friday that Ottawa’s game at New Jersey originally scheduled for Tuesday night will take place Dec. 6 at the Prudential Center in Newark.