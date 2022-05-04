High school softball
Meadow Ferri fired a four-inning no-hitter and Bella Hess belted an inside-the-park grand slam as Chartiers-Houston crushed Carlynton 15-0 Wednesday in Class 2A Section 1.
The win was the 11th straight for Chartiers-Houston (9-0, 13-1) as the Bucs clinched the outright section title.
Ferri did not walk a batter and struck out nine. The only baserunner for Carlynton (3-7, 3-7) was the Cougars’ first batter of the game, who reached on an error.
Hess, Ella Richey and Paige McAvoy scored three runs each.
- Julia Jastrzebski twirled a five-inning no-hitter, and Aubry Krivak homered and doubled, leading Burgettstown to a 15-0 win over Fort Cherry in Class 2A Section 1.
Playoff-bound Burgettstown is 5-4 in the section and 8-6 overall.
Jastrzebski did not walk a batter and struck out three.
Gracyn Murray tripled, and KatieRose Smith and Layla Sherman doubled. Murray had a team-high four RBI.
- West Greene scored two runs in each of the first three innings and went on to a 6-4 victory over Jefferson-Morgan that assured the Pioneers of at least a share of the Class A Section 2 title.
It is West Greene’s sixth consecutive section title.
Katie Lampe went 3-for-4 with two runs, two RBI and a home run to lead West Greene (9-0, 10-3) to its 10th consecutive win. Ali Goodwin had a double.
Pitcher Payton Gilbert won her second consecutive game, and second in as many days.
Brooklynne Snyder went 4-for-4 and hit a home run for J-M (4-5, 4-5), which has clinched a playoff berth. Jasmine Demaske added a double.
- Trinity defeated Upper St. Clair 17-2 in four innings to clinch the outright Class 5A Section 4 title for the Hillers.
Trinity is 11-1 in section and 15-2 overall.
No game details were reported by press time.
- Emma Stefanick and Madalynn Lancy hit solo home runs two batters apart in the top of the ninth inning as Charleroi rallied for a 5-3 win over Bentworth in Class 2A Section 3.
Charleroi (7-2, 7-5) trailed for much of the game but forced extra innings at 3-3 when a Lancy single in the seventh scored Abery Pendo.
Bentworth (4-6, 4-7) took a 3-0 lead in the first inning but did not score again.
Sofia Celaschi was the winning pitcher, tossing six shutout innings of relief, allowing three hits and striking out 11. Losing pitcher Jaclyn Tatar struck out 13.
Pendo tripled and Rece Eddy had a double for Charleroi. Kylie Glaze had a double for Bentworth.
- Baldwin used a pair of five-run innings to beat Peters Township 10-0 in Class 6A Section 1.
Brookelle Holby threw a one-hit shutout to help Baldwin improve to 1-7 in section and 3-9 overall.
Dana Marchisotto’s single was the lone hit for PT (1-7, 5-9).
- Albert Gallatin scored five runs over the first two innings and went on to a 6-2 win over Mapletown in a non-section game.
Winning pitcher Avery Walls struck out 12 and tossed a three-hitter.
AG is 4-8. Mapletown’s record dipped to 8-6.
- Nicole Palmer threw a four-inning perfect game, Delaney Warnick, Victoria Washinski and Jensyn Hartman homered and Frazier clinched the Class 2A Section 3 title with a 19-0 win over California.
Palmer struck out nine as Frazier improved to 10-0 in section and 12-0 overall. California is 4-8 in section and 5-9 overall.
Warnick, Hartman, Grace Vaughn and Emilia Bednar each drove in three runs for the Commodores.
High school baseball
Bentworth broke open a close game by scoring four times in the fourth inning and went on to a 10-4 win over Washington in Class 2A Section 1 on Wednesday.
It was a costly loss for Washington (3-7, 4-9) as it eliminated the Prexies from playoff contention. Bentworth (6-4, 7-5) finishes in third place in the section.
Bentworth had 10 hits and took advantage of seven Wash High errors. Noah Martin went 3-for-4 with a double and two RBI. Ayden Bochter also doubled for the Bearcats.
Winning pitcher Colton Brightwell went 5 2/3 innings. Losing pitcher Michael Shallcross struck out 10 in five innings.