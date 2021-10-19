Women’s soccer
Second half goals by sophomore Katie Brown and freshman Maegan lifted Washington & Jefferson to a 2-1 road win over Thiel on Tuesday evening.
It was the 10th time a W&J match was decided by a single goal. W&J has won seven of the 10 one-goal decisions.
After a scoreless first half, Thiel took a 1-0 lead but W&J evened the score a little more than six minutes later when Courtney Crivelli connected with Brown, who found the right side of the net off of a header to tally her first collegiate goal.
The score remained tied until the 86th minute when Martin delivered the game-winner. Brown started the scoring opportunity for W&J by sending a shot on net, which was saved but bounced right to Martin, who was standing near the left post. Martin took advantage of the bounce and scored to give W&J a 2-1 advantage.
In the NHL
Jeff Skinner and Tage Thompson scored 23 seconds apart in the third period and the Buffalo Sabres rallied to beat the Vancouver Canucks 5-2 Tuesday night.
Kyle Okposo and Zemgus Girgensons each added a goal and an assist, and Craig Anderson made 32 saves. After finishing in last place for the fourth time in eight seasons, the Sabres are 3-0 for the first time since 2008 and the fifth time in franchise history.
- Evgeny Kuznetsov scored his first two goals of the season, Alex Ovechkin added the 734th of his NHL career into an empty net and the Washington Capitals beat the Colorado Avalanche, 6-3.
Kuznetsov was the most noticeable player on the ice from his first shift on, skating around defenders with ease and showing off the talent that made him the Capitals’ leading scorer on their 2018 Stanley Cup run. The Russian center who struggled last season and was intent on a bounce-back performance brought back his flapping wings bird celebration that was fitting on a night he showed some of the best he can offer.
Nick Jensen, Anthony Mantha and Nic Dowd also scored for Washington, and Ilya Samsonov made 24 saves in his season debut.
- St. Louis Blues winger Pavel Buchnevich has been suspended two games for headbutting Arizona Coyotes forward Lawson Crouse.
Buchnevich was thrown out Monday night late in the first period for the headbutt. He’ll miss the Blues’ upcoming games at Vegas on Wednesday and home against Los Angeles on Saturday.
The suspension costs Buchnevich $141,463 because he is a repeat offender.
- Former New York Islanders winger Mike Bossy, who helped the team win four straight Stanley Cups, disclosed Monday that he’s been diagnosed with lung cancer.
Bossy, a Montreal native, revealed the news in a letter to TVA Sports, the French-language network where he works as a hockey analyst. He will take leave from his job while undergoing treatment.
The 64-year-old Bossy had 573 goals and 1,126 points over 10 seasons with the Islanders, hoisting the Cup every year from 1980-83.
In the NBA
Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham has been ruled out of the team’s season-opening game against the Chicago Bulls because of a sprained right ankle.
Detroit will host the Bulls on Wednesday night without Cunningham, the No. 1 overall pick in the NBA draft. Cunningham hurt his ankle early in training camp and did not play in the preseason.