High school baseball
Zach McClenathan drove in four runs and Matthew Smith pitched 51/3 strong innings of relief as Trinity played through the snow flurries and rallied to beat Waynesburg 11-5 in a non-section game Friday at Ross Memorial Park.
Waynesburg had a 4-2 lead in the fourth innings when Trinity struck for four runs. McClenathan smacked a three-run double to left field that gave the Hillers a 6-4 advantage.
Trinity pulled away by tacking on five runs in the sixth. Jeremy Sikora had a two-run triple in the inning. Sikora was 3-for-4 and also had a double.
Trinity’s Matthew Robaugh tripled and scored three times.
Smith scattered six hits and allowed two runs, one coming in the seventh after Trinity had forged a seven-run lead.
Lincoln Pack was 2-for-3 with three RBI for Waynesburg.
Wes Parker went 2-for-2 with three RBI and pitched 2 2/3
- effective innings as Peters Township defeated visiting Allderdice 12-1 in five innings.
Parker had one of the four doubles hit by PT (3-0) and allowed only one hit while striking out four batters.
Andrew Daube, Jack Kail and Sam Miller each doubled for the Indians. Jack Lutte went 2-for-3 with two RBI. Kail also had two RBI.
High school softball
Waynesburg unleashed a 19-hit attack and rolled over Westerville North of Ohio, 14-4, in six innings Friday in Pigeon Forge, Tenn.
Nine different Waynesburg players had at least one hit. Hannah Wood, Paige Jones and Kylee Goodman each had three hits including a home run to lead the Raiders’ attack. Lily Rush had a triple and two singles. Kayleigh Varner doubled.
Winning pitcher Kendall Lemley allowed only two earned runs.
- Peters Township had 15 hits in its 13-2 win over visiting Ringgold in six innings.
The win evened the Indians’ record at 2-2.
PT’s Dana Marchisotto doubled and drove in three runs, and Hannah Donoghue doubled and had two RBI.
Winning pitcher Elena Tylka struck out six and did not walk a batter.
In college basketball
Kentucky’s Oscar Tshiebwe put up better rebounding numbers than anybody in Division I in decades. And it’s a big reason why he is the Associated Press men’s college basketball national player of the year.
Tshiebwe was the clear choice for the award announced Friday, receiving 46 of 60 votes from AP Top 25 voters.
Arizona’s Tommy Lloyd was the coach of the year.
- TCU announced a contract extension for coach Jamie Dixon through the 2027-28 season after he led his alma mater to its first NCAA Tournament victory in 35 years.
- Purdue’s Trevion Williams announced he will sign with an agent and enter the NBA draft.
Williams is the second Purdue player to declare for the draft. Jaden Ivey also said he would turn professional.
In soccer
Former U.S. women’s national team star goalkeeper Hope Solo was arrested after she was found passed out behind the wheel of a vehicle in North Carolina with her 2-year-old twins inside, police said.
A police report said Solo was arrested Thursday in a shopping center parking lot in Winston-Salem and charged with driving while impaired, resisting a public officer and misdemeanor child abuse. She has been released from jail and has a court date of June 28, the report indicated.
In the NBA
Golden State star Stephen Curry will be sidelined for the remainder of the regular season because of a sprained ligament in his left foot.
The reigning scoring champion, who was injured March 16 against Boston and has missed seven games.