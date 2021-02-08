Steelers hire QB coach
The Pittsburgh Steelers filled their remaining coaching vacancies Monday, hiring longtime NFL assistant Mike Sullivan as their quarterback coach, Chris Morgan as assistant offensive line coach and Matt Tomsho as quality control coach.
Sullivan replaces Matt Canada, who was promoted last month to offensive coordinator. Sullivan won two Super Bowl rings as an assistant with the New York Giants in 2007 and 2011. He spent 2020 as the director of recruiting at Army, his alma mater. Sullivan has spent 16 seasons coaching in the NFL, with stints that include Tampa Bay and Jacksonville.
He joins a quarterback room that enters 2021 with some uncertainty. Ben Roethlisberger is hoping to return in 2021, but has significant contract hurdles to clear in order to reduce a $41 million salary cap hit. Mason Rudolph is the backup, third-stringer Josh Dobbs is a free agent and the Steelers signed 2019 first-round pick Dwayne Haskins to a futures contract last month.
Morgan comes to Pittsburgh from Atlanta, where he spent the past six years as offensive line coach. Tomsho comes to the Steelers from the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire, where he was the wide receivers coach and strength and conditioning coordinator.
Baylor postpones 2 games vs. WVU
COVID-19 has affected West Virginia’s schedule once again.
The Mountaineers’ upcoming games against Baylor (at home Feb. 15 and on the road Feb. 18) have been postponed.
Baylor was unable to meet the Big 12 Conference’s COVID-19 thresholds.
West Virginia now has four games that have yet to be rescheduled, following the postponement of games against Oklahoma State and TCU from earlier in the season.
Baylor also postponed Saturday’s home game against No. 7 Texas Tech.
MLB deadening balls
Major League Baseball has slightly deadened its baseballs amid a years-long surge in home runs.
MLB anticipates the changes will be subtle, and a memo to teams last week cited an independent lab that found the new balls will fly 1 to 2 feet shorter when hit over 375 feet. Five teams also plan to add humidors to their stadiums, raising the total to 10 of 30 MLB stadiums equipped with humidity-controlled storage spaces.
In the NHL
Seven more NHL games have been postponed because of COVID-19 problems with New Jersey, Buffalo and Minnesota.
Three upcoming Devils games, two Sabres games and two Wild games have been postponed. New Jersey has 16 players on the league’s COVID protocols list.
The Devils haven’t played since Dec. 31, when they visited Buffalo. The Sabres also haven’t played since then.
Player of the week
The Presidents’ Athletic Conference named Washington & Jefferson senior forward Alie Seto its Women’s Basketball Player of the Week.
Seto finished with a 21-point, 11-rebound double-double Friday in W&J’s 78-58 season-opening win over Bethany. She added four assists, four steals and a block. Seto went 7-of-15 from the floor, 4-of-8 from three-point range and made 3 of 4 free throws. Seto moved into 17th place on the W&J’s all-time scoring list.
Correction
That 1985-86 Immaculate Conception girls basketball team was the first from Washington County to win a WPIAL championship. Only three – Washington in 1992, Chartiers-Houston in 2017 and Peters Township in 2018 – have won a WPIAL title since the Comets.