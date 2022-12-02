McMillon enters transfer portal
Former Peters Township High School standout defensive back Donovan McMillon has entered the transfer portal.
McMillon, in his second season at Florida, announced the decision Friday via Twitter.
McMillon played in all 12 games for the Gators (6-6) this season, making 20 tackles including one for loss. He has 30 career tackles in 25 games with Florida.
Czech to return to Wild Things
The Wild Things announced that first baseman Andrew Czech has reached an agreement on a contract extension for the 2023 Frontier League season. It will be Czech’s third season in Washington.
Czech posted career highs in batting average (.304), on-base percentage (.392), RBI (59), doubles (21), hits (92) and runs (52) this past season, and was selected to the all-star game.
“Andrew has played a big part in our success over the last two years. He is another key member of our core group that, going into his third year now with us, will be counted on to provide leadership on and off the field,” said manager Tom Vaeth. “He’s an all-star that not only plays great defense but is also a threat and presence in the middle of our lineup.”
In cross country
California University junior Malia Anderson competed Friday at the NCAA Division II Championships at Chambers Creek Regional Park outside of Seattle.
Anderson was the first individual qualifier for the Vulcans at nationals since 2016. She finished with a time of 22:11.6 seconds to place 111th overall in a field of 260-plus runners.
Cal redshirt freshman Jonathan Thrush competed in the men’s race. Thrush was the Vulcans’ first representative at the men’s national race since 2014. Thrush posted a time of 32:10.6 seconds over the 10-kilometer course to finish 177th overall in a field of more than 250 runners.
In golf
The degree Masters champion Scottie Scheffler earned from the McCombs School of Business at Texas did not equip him with the skills to figure out the new formula for the Official World Golf Ranking.
He is No. 2 in the world. He can go back to No. 1 if he wins the Hero World Challenge, simple as that.
“I don’t like being No. 2,” he said. “I don’t like finishing second.”
Scheffler took a step in that direction in the relentless wind at Albany. He ran off four birdies in a five-hole stretch on the back nine for a 4-under 68, leaving him in the group one shot behind defending champion Viktor Hovland.
Hovland chipped in for eagle for the second straight day, had three straight birdies on the back nine and had a 70 for a 36-hole total of 5-under 139.
Scores typically are much lower in the holiday event Tiger Woods hosts for a 20-man field of elite players in the Bahamas. The course was soaked and played long on Thursday. It dried out in 30 mph wind Friday.
In college football
Former Texas and Houston head coach Tom Herman will take over at Florida Atlantic as it heads into its first season in the American Athletic Conference.
The hire comes just days after FAU fired Willie Taggart, who went 15-18 in his three seasons with the Owls. Details of the contract with Herman were not immediately available.
FAU’s final season in Conference USA ended with a 5-7 record and an overtime loss to Western Kentucky. The Owls will be in the American next season.
