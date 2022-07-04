Pony Series up for regional Emmy
The 2021 Dick’s Sporting Goods Pony League World Series championship broadcast has been nominated for an Ohio Valley Regional Emmy Award.
The championship game, which featured Brownsville, Texas, defeating Youngstown, Ohio, in eight innings, 11-10, aired on AT&T SportsNet’s regional stations throughout the United States and was also livestreamed on MLB.com. The World Series broadcast will compete against other sports broadcasts that include productions of the Cincinnati Reds, Cincinnati Bengals, Columbus Blue Jackets, and Columbus Crew.
The 2021 tournament was produced by WVRC Media, formerly known as Pikewood Sports. In 2019, WVRC Media won a Mid-Atlantic Regional Emmy for excellence in television and emerging media production for their broadcast of the 2018 World Series championship.
Dan Lohmann, executive producer of WVRC Media, is extremely grateful to the work that his production crew does to produce such a high-quality product.
“It’s a tremendous honor for the Pony World Series broadcast to be nominated along with such highly regarded professional sports franchises,” Lohmann said. “Every person on the broadcast takes great pride in being part of this event, and the credit for this nomination goes to all of our team members who are as talented as anyone in the sports broadcasting business. We’re also thrilled that this event in general is being recognized on such a large scale, as there are countless volunteers of all ages surrounding this event who make this tournament what it is.”
The 2022 Pony League World Series will be held Aug. 12-17 at Lew Hays Pony. Fans not able to come to the ballpark can watch WVRC Media’s production on MLB.com and AT&T SportsNet.
Youth baseball
Sam Elich had a two-run, two-out double in the top of the seventh inning to lift the Washington Rebels to a 5-4 win over the Wooster Golden Gloves in the quarterfinals of the 18-team Beast of the East tournament in Wheeling, W.Va.
Ryan Keith also doubled for Washington, and Massimo Falconi had two hits and scored twice.
Falconi was the winning pitcher in relief of Tristan Roach, who struck out six in 5 2/3 innings.
Tyler McCollister homered in the bottom of the sixth to put Wooster ahead.
In the semifinals, Tyler Sellers had three hits and drove in two runs as eventual tournament champion JABC outlasted the Rebels, 6-5.
Jonah Williamson and Brian Martos each drove in two runs, and Massimo Falconi scored twice for the Rebels.
Josh Ringler went the distance to get the win for JABC, which was unbeaten in the 18-team tournament, winning the championship with a 9-3 win over the PA Redhawks.
Tour de France
Dutchman Dylan Groenewegen overtook Wout van Aert and Peter Sagan at the line to win the third stage of the Tour de France in a photo finish while Van Aert extended his overall lead on Sunday.
Groenewegen got behind record seven-time Tour sprint champion Sagan’s wheel when he was battling with Van Aert, and found a gap to squeeze through and nudge his wheel over the line to win for the BikeExchange–Jayco team.
Groenewegen’s fifth Tour stage win came a day after Fabio Jakobsen’s first. Two years ago, Groenewegen was blamed for a heavy crash at the Tour of Poland that sent Jakobsen flying through roadside crash barriers. Jakobsen was put in an induced coma and needed five hours of surgery on his skull and face.
Although Groenewegen was remorseful over the incident, he was banned from cycling for nine months by cycling’s governing body UCI.