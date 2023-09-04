Boys soccer
Charleroi rallied from a 1-0 deficit at halftime to defeat Belle Vernon, 3-2, on Saturday in the Paul Sasko Kickoff Classic at James Weir Stadium.
The Leopards’ Trevor Kovatch scored on the first of two goals in the first half before Dylan Klinger netted two and Gage Patterson added a tally in the second half for the Cougars, who improved to 3-0.
n The Cougars continued to step up against larger schools in a 7-0 victory over Connellsville on Sunday in the Paul Sasko Kickoff Classic.
Bryce Large and Ethan Hartley each had a brace, and Klinger, Joel Chambers and Luke Mazon also scored. Patterson, Jake Chambers and Hartley each had an assist and Nate Mazon earned the clean sheet in goal for undefeated Charleroi (4-0).
n Belle Vernon had a much-better Sunday at the Paul Sasko Kickoff Classic in a 6-2 triumph over California.
Kovatch scored two in the first half and two in the second. Anthony Sawa and Mason Yeschenko also found the back of the net.
Jackson Coneybeer, Brandon and Mason Yeschenko, Jackson Pressel and Nick Walsh all had one assist for the Leopards (3-1).
n Darryl Ray scored early in the first half, but Connellsville had too much firepower in earning a 5-1 triumph over California on Saturday at the Paul Sasko Kickoff Classic.
The Falcons had a 3-1 edge at halftime, and outscored the Trojans, 2-0, in the second half.
n Bentworth earned a pair of victories on Saturday in the Fayette County Coaches’ Association (FCCA) tournament.
The Bearcats (5-0) defeated Washington, 7-0, in the first match before blanking Albert Gallatin, 2-0, in the second.
Ryan Moessner and Ryan Colbert had two goals apiece against the Prexies. Billy Moyer, Aiden McMurray and John Scott also scored.
Moessner had two assists and Colbert added one. Scott, Dillan Colbert, Zack Pysh and Isaac Reynolds added helpers.
Scott scored in the first half against the Colonials, and Ryan Colbert converted on a penalty kick in the second.
n Ringgold rallied from a one-goal halftime deficit to down Ambridge, 4-2, on Saturday in non-section play.
Nick Evans tied the match at one when his shot deflected off a Bridgers’ defender and into the net. Ambridge regained its lead three minutes later, but the Rams scored the next three.
Ringgold co-captain Juraj Stasko was taken down in the 18-yard box, which resulted in a penalty shot, which was buried by fellow co-captain Owen Haywood.
Stasko fired a pass to Evans, who converted what would be the game-winning goal.
Keeper Aidyn Whaley punted the ball over the Rams’ forwards and backline where the Bridgers’ center back attempted to head the ball back to the keeper, but the header sailed high and into the Ambridge net for a 4-2 advantage on an own goal.
Ringgold improves to 3-0.
n Beth-Center split two matches in the Fayette County Coaches’ Association (FCAA) tournament.
The Bulldogs blanked Uniontown, 4-0, on Saturday before a 3-0 setback to Laurel Highlands later in the day.
Joey Rodriguez’s brace was enough scoring for Beth-Center against the Red Raiders. Paker Amos and Reiner King scored one goal each.
Girls soccer
Charleroi remains undefeated after earning two victories in the Paul Sasko Kickoff Classic over the weekend.
The Cougars topped Belle Vernon on Saturday and Connellsville on Sunday by 3-1 scores in both matches.
Bella Carroto got Charleroi going against the Leopards with a goal 11 minutes into the match after receiving a pass from Taylor Ramsdell.
The Cougars took the one-goal advantage into the halftime break before Ramsdell set-up McKenna DeUnger with 29 minutes remaining in the second half and a 2-0 lead.
Carroto put the match away after receiving a pass from Camryn Musser and burying the shot for a 3-0 advantage.
Belle Vernon’s Willa Zarichnak got her team on the scoreboard with 13 minutes left. Danika Lee had the assist.
DeUnger scored with 20 minutes remaining in the first half against the Falcons. Carroto had the assist and Charleroi had a 1-0 lead at halftime.
Haley Washington tied the match with 14 minutes remaining, but DeUnger’s brace came a minute later. Rhianna Grogan added the final tally with a minute left. Carroto assisted on both tallies in the second half.
n Belle Vernon rebounded from its setback to Charleroi to blank Kiski Area, 1-0, on Sunday in the Paul Sasko Kickoff Classic.
Ava Scalise scored the game-winning goal in the first half and Abby Showman made 10 saves to earn the clean sheet.
n Sophomore Amelia Brose scored the first and final goal in Chartiers-Houston’s 4-1 non-section victory over Trinity on Saturday.
Brose scored at 18:39 of the first half, which the Buccaneers took into the halftime break. Ava Capozzoli added the assist.
Ali Wingard scored halfway through the second half for a 2-0 advantage, but the Hillers’ Cassidy Arthur cut the deficit in half with 17:37 remaining.
Chartiers-Houston scored the game-winning goal with 14:31 left on Mia Reddix’s header. Capozzoli sent in the corner kick that Reddix put into the net.
Brose added her brace with 3:25 remaining. Grace McAvoy made five saves for the victory in goal.
n Waynesburg won both matches in the Fayette County Coaches’ Association (FCCA) tournament Saturday.
The Raiders defeated Laurel Highlands, 3-1, and earned a 6-0 shutout over Uniontown.
Brynn Kirby, Rylie Rastoka and Lake Litwinovich scored against the Mustangs, and Rastoka had an assist.
Ella Miller recorded a hat trick and assisted on one goal against the Red Raiders. Kaylee McLaughlin, Bree Clutter and Rastoka also scored against Uniontown.
Kirby, Litwinovich and McLaughlin had one assist apiece.
Peyton Cowell and Izzy Talpas combined for the shutout.
n Bentworth split its two matches in the Fayette County Coaches’ Association (FCCA) tournament with a win over Albert Gallatin and a loss to Laurel Highlands.
Madelyn Johns and Alex Jackson scored against the Colonials.
n Avonworth blanked South Fayette, 1-0, on Saturday in non-section play.
