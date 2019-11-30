In the NBA
Harrison Barnes scored six of his season-high 30 points in overtime, Buddy Hield hit two free throws with 9.5 seconds left and the Sacramento Kings rallied to beat the Denver Nuggets 100-97 Saturday.
Sacramento trailed by 17 at halftime and didn’t lead until Barnes made a jumper early in overtime. Gary Harris’ 3-pointer put the Nuggets up 95-94, but Barnes answered with two free throws and scored on a short lean-in shot.
Harris made two free throws before Hield answered with two of his own to help Sacramento end a six-game losing streak against Denver.
The Nuggets failed to get off a shot in the final 15 seconds.
In the NHL
Ivan Provorov got Philadelphia another win with one impressive move.
Provorov scored 31 seconds into overtime, and the Flyers beat the Montreal Canadiens 4-3 Saturday for their fourth straight victory.
Oskar Lindblom, Kevin Hayes and Travis Konecny also scored for the Flyers (15-7-5), who were coming off a 6-1 win over Detroit on Friday. Brian Elliott made 39 saves.
Provorov got past Max Domi with a nifty dangle in the offensive zone, and then beat Keith Kinkaid for his sixth of the season. It was the 36th career goal for the 22-year-old defenseman.
- Alexandar Georgiev stopped 33 shots for his third career shutout, leading the surging New York Rangers to a 4-0 win over the short-handed New Jersey Devils.
New York improved to 4-0-1 in its last five games. Mika Zibanejad had a goal and an assist, and Jesper Fast, Adam Fox and Brady Skjei also scored.
- The Detroit Red Wings have acquired goaltender Eric Comrie in a trade with the Arizona Coyotes.
Detroit sent minor league defenseman Vili Saarijarvi to Arizona.
The 24-year-old Comrie was 2-3 with a 4.21 goals-against average in five games over the previous three seasons with the Winnipeg Jets. He was claimed off waivers by the Coyotes in October.
Missouri fires coach
Missouri fired football coach Barry Odom on Saturday, ending the four-year stay of a respected former player who took over a program in disarray but could never get the Tigers over the hump in the brutal SEC.
The Tigers finished 6-6 and 3-5 in the conference after beating Arkansas on Friday. That left Odom with a 25-25 record, a perfectly middling mark after Gary Pinkel’s successful run.
Athletic director Jim Sterk called the dismissal a “difficult” but “necessary” move.
“He and his staff have worked diligently during the past four years,” Sterk said in a statement. “Coach Odom has represented our program with integrity and dedicated himself to developing our student-athletes on and off the football field for which we are grateful.”
The Tigers were projected to contend for the top of the SEC East this season with the return of several key players and the arrival of high-profile Clemson transfer Kelly Bryant at quarterback. But the season began with a bumbling loss to Wyoming and never really got on track, and the Tigers were forced to beat Arkansas just to become bowl-eligible.
Not that winning six games mattered.
This past week, the school lost its appeal of NCAA penalties stemming from an incident involving a rogue tutor. That decision left in place postseason bans, recruiting and scholarship restrictions levied against the football, baseball and softball programs.
