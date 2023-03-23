High school baseball
Braden Dombrowski pitched five strong innings, Kevin McCracken drove in two runs and Washington won its second straight game, defeating Jeannette 7-3 Thursday.
Dombrowski allowed one run and struck out five. He exited with Wash High (2-1) holding a 2-1 lead. The Prexies broke the game open with a five-run sixth inning, which included a two-run triple by Kaden Partozoti and a run-scoring triple by Michael Shallcross.
The Prexies hit three triples, including one by Caleb Patton.
Bryaden Luttner had a triple for Jeannette (0-2).
High school softball
Leah Kuban went 3-for-4 with a triple, inside-the-park home run and four RBI, sparking Avonworth to an 11-0 victory over West Greene on Thursday at the Ripken Experience.
Winning pitcher Alvia Lantzy twirled a three-hit shutout and helped her cause with a triple. The Antelopes’ Rylee Gray hit a solo homer.
West Greene is 1-1. Avonworth is 1-0.
In college basketball
Providence hired Kim English on Thursday as its next basketball coach, quickly moving to fill the opening left after Ed Cooley left to take the job at Big East rival Georgetown.
English becomes the 16th coach in school history. Cooley resigned from Providence on Monday following 12 seasons. He complied a 242-153 record with the Friars that included seven appearances, but just three March Madness victories.
The 34-year-old English was 34-29 in two seasons at George Mason, leading the Patriots to a 20-13 record this past season. It was the first time the school reached the 20-win milestone since 2016-17.
In golf
Brice Garnett returned to the course of his lone PGA Tour victory and played a clean round in a steady wind for a 6-under 66 and a share of the lead Thursday with Ben Martin in the Corales Puntacana Championship.
Garnett won in 2018 and has returned to the tournament every year. He prefers a steady wind and feels comfortable on the greens, and it showed.
Martin matched Garnett with a bogey-free round, joining him in the lead with a birdie on the par-3 eighth and finishing with a tee shot off the rocks on the par-3 ninth that took a favorable bounce onto the green.
They had a one-shot lead over Matt Wallace of England.
College softball
Washington & Jefferson returned to action and dropped a pair of games Thursday at the PFX Spring Games at the Diamondplex Complex in Polk County, Fla. The Presidents fell by an 8-0 score to Wisconsin-Platteville in the opening game.
W&J was plagued by some defensive miscues in the second game and lost 5-3 to Oberlin.
In the bottom of the third inning, the Presidents used a Mackenzie Boyd double to score pinch-runner Kate Barone and cut the deficit to 2-1. Oberlin added a single run in the sixth inning and two more in the top of the seventh to stretch the lead to 5-1. The Presidents tried to rally in the bottom of the seventh, as Kyra Blauth had an RBI double. Emily Schmucker followed with a single and Peyton Eckenrode smacked a RBI double.
College baseball
Washington & Jefferson was held to two hits in a 10-0 loss to No. 9-ranked Johns Hopkins on Thursday the RussMatt Central Invitational in Davenport, Fla. at Northeast Regional Park.
In the NHL
James van Riemsdyk scored the only goal in a shootout, and the Philadelphia Flyers beat the Minnesota Wild 5-4 on Thursday night for coach John Tortorella’s 700th career victory.
