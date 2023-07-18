FL president resigns
The Frontier League announced Tuesday that president Eric Krupa has resigned effective immediately to accept the position of chief operating officer with Ryan Sanders Baseball, which operates the Round Rock Express (Houston Astros affiliate) and is co-owner of the San Antonio Missions (San Diego Padres).
“I am very grateful for my time and the relationships I developed while with Frontier League”, Krupa said in a release. “I wish the league nothing but success going forward an anticipate the league will continue to grow and expand in the coming years.”
“We want to thank Eric for his contributions to the Frontier League and know he will do great work with Ryan Sanders Baseball,” said Al Dorso, president of the Frontier League Board of Directors.”
The Frontier League will be forming a search committee to replace Krupa, however, no timeline has been set for that search process.
Krupa is the second person to resign as the Frontier League’s top executive since Bill Lee retired in 2021 after 27 years as its commissioner.
Browns to wear white
The Cleveland Browns are shelving those classic logo-less orange helmets for three games this season.
With a nod to their storied past, the Browns will wear white helmets for the first time since 1951.
Cleveland will break out a retro, all-white look – white helmets, jerseys, and pants – Week 2 (Sept. 18) in Pittsburgh, at home in Week 6 (Oct. 15) against San Francisco and again in Week 17 (Dec. 28) against the New York Jets in the regular-season home finale.
The new helmets include an orange and brown stripe down the middle.
The Browns wore plain white helmets during their first six seasons in the NFL – they merged from the All-America Football Conference in 1950 – before switching to the orange shell for the 1952 season.
“We’re super fired up and really excited to have this opportunity to wear an alternate helmet,” said executive vice president JW Johnson.
Last year, the NFL began allowing teams to wear an alternate helmet.
The Browns won four straight AAFC championships before joining the NFL in 1950 and winning a title in their first year with a roster that included Hall of Famers Otto Graham, Marion Motley, Lou Groza, Bill Willis, Mac Speedie and Dante Lavelli.
Cleveland’s orange helmet, which is the only one in the league without a logo, has long been a topic of debate among Browns fans. Some love it, while others have longed for the team to make a dramatic change.
The team recently unveiled a new logo for the Dawg Pound – the team’s notorious bleacher section – that was voted on by fans.
Major leagues
Joc Pederson hit a tiebreaking, 10th-inning double, and the San Francisco Giants beat the Cincinnati Reds 4-2 Tuesday in the completion of a game suspended by rain.
Cincinnati lost its fifth straight game and has scored five runs with 18 hits during the skid, which dropped it 2 1/2 games behind NL Central-leading Milwaukee.
Wilmer Flores had two doubles and a home run for San Francisco, which improved to 17-7 against the NL Central.
The score was tied 2-2 Monday night when the game was suspended with one out in the top of the eighth after a wait of 1 hour, 55 minutes.
With automatic runner Brett Wisely on second, Pederson hit a drive off Ian Gibaut (8-2) that hit the left-field wall on a hop. Pederson advanced on Wilmer Flores’ groundout and scored when, with the infield in, Michael Conforto hit a sharp grounder to a diving Jonathan India, and Pederson scored standing up ahead of an off-line throw from the second baseman.
