Ringgold’s Pajack 9th at PIAA meet
Ringgold freshman Ryan Pajak finished in ninth place Saturday in the Class AA boys race Saturday at the PIAA Cross Country Championships held in Hershey.
Pajack finished with a time of 17:08. He had the fastest time of all the freshman in the three classifications and trailed only Indiana’s Joel Beckwith among the WPIAL runners in Class AA.
The Pajaks almost had a double-medal day with Lucas Pajak just missing the medals stand in 26th place with a time of 17:38. The Rams’ Ben Daerr finished 37th with a time of 17:52.
In girls competition, South Fayette junior Lauren Iagnemma placed 35th in Class AAA with a time of 20:32.
The championships were run in waves with the local runners grouped with athletes from Districts 7-12. The first two waves were reserved for runners in the team championships.