College wrestling
Washington & Jefferson College senior Jaden Datz concluded a stellar senior season when he competed at the NCAA Division III Wrestling Championships at the Alliant Energy Powerhouse in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.
Datz posted a 1-2 record and fell one victory shy of earning All-America status. He finishes the season with a PAC championship and 30-6 record.
The senior opened the event by defeating No. 4 seed Seth Brossard of Wisconsin La Crosse. Datz dominated for a 12-6 decision over Brossard, who entered the championships with a 21-2 record at 165 pounds.
With a spot in the semifinals on the line, Datz faced another tough test when he squared off with fifth-seeded Matt Lackman of Alvernia. After a scoreless first period, Lackman got on the board with an escape before adding a takedown in the second. In the third period, Lackman extended his lead to 7-1 before winning by fall in 6:56.
Datz dropped a 7-0 decision to Austin Lamb of RIT in the second round of the consolation bracket.
Datz was the lone qualifier from the Presidents’ Athletic Conference this season.
In baseball
The Minnesota Twins emerged from the lockout with a pressing need for starting pitching.
Prices are as steep as ever: Getting Sonny Gray from the Cincinnati Reds cost the Twins most recent first-round draft pick.
The Twins took their first significant step toward restocking their rotation on Sunday, acquiring the right-hander Gray on Sunday in a trade that sent pitching prospect Chase Petty to the Reds. The Reds included minor league right-hander Francis Peguero in the deal for Petty, who was the 26th overall selection as a high-schooler last summer.