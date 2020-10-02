In golf
Keegan Bradley likes the way he’s putting. He must really like the idea that the the birdie putts he made Friday on his way to a 7-under 65 were not terribly far from the hole.
In his debut at the Country Club of Jackson, Bradley made three straight birdies on the back nine to take the lead and closed with another short birdie putt to take a two-shot lead over J.T. Poston and Charley Hoffman.
Bradley, whose victory in the BMW Championship at Aronimink two years ago was his only title in the last eight years, was at 13-under 131.
Poston made five birdies on the back nine for a 67, while Hoffman shot 69.
- Nasa Hataoka birdied two of the last three holes for a 4-under 67 and a one-stroke lead in the Shoprite LPGA Classic.
Boys soccer
Three different players scored in Canon-McMillan’s 3-1 victory over Brashear in Section 2 of Class 4A.
Dan Yarosh, Ethan Orr and Anthomy Bellino each scored a goal for the Big Macs (3-2-1, 3-2-1).
Canon-McMillan battled Upper St. Clair to a 4-4 tie in Class 4A Section 2 boys soccer Thursday night. No other information was made available on the match.
Thank you for Reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.