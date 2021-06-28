W&J hires Golon as lacrosse coach
Washington & Jefferson College has hired Cody Golon as the Presidents’ new head men’s lacrosse coach.
Golon spent the past year as the head coach at La Roche University. He led the Redhawks to a 2-2 record during an abbreviated 2021 campaign.
Before his time at La Roche, Golon was an assistant coach at his alma mater, Seton Hill University, specializing as offensive coordinator. Seton Hill finished the 2019 season with a 12-5 record, won the GMAC regular-season championship and earned a bid the NCAA Division II tournament. In 2020, the Griffins were off to a perfect 6-0 start before the COVID-19 pandemic halted their season.
Prior to his return to Seton Hill, Golon served as the offensive coordinator at Peters Township High School for two seasons. During that time, PT had a 33-11 record and won two section and WPIAL championships.
Pro Football Hall to honor Facenda
The late John Facenda, a longtime narrator of NFL highlights whose voice became synonymous with the league, has won the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s 2021 Pete Rozelle Radio-Television Award.
Facenda was a television news anchor in Philadelphia when NFL Films creator Ed Sabol heard his distinct voice describing some highlights in 1965. Sabol invited Facenda to read scripts, leading to a job Facenda held for 19 years until his death in 1984 at 71.
“For nearly 20 years, John Facenda’s resonant voice was, and even today still is, synonymous with the power, strength and character of the NFL,” said Hall of Fame president David Baker, who made the announcement Monday.
The Hall of Fame presents the Rozelle award annually in recognition of longtime exceptional contributions to radio and television in pro football.
Facenda narrated numerous films and weekly highlights packages, contributing to the growth in interest surrounding pro football. His speaking style earned him the nickname “The Voice of God” and contributed to the expansion of NFL Films.
U.S. baseball to open against Isreal
Host Japan will open the Olympic baseball tournament against the Dominican Republic at Fukushima on July 28, and Mike Scioscia’s U.S. team will start two days later against Israel at Yokohama.
The U.S., in Group B, also plays defending champion South Korea on July 31. The U.S. has not yet announced its roster, Israel’s team is expected to include former major leaguers Ian Kinsler and Danny Valencia.
Japan, whose roster features former New York Yankees pitcher Masahiro Tanaka and Yomiuri Giants ace Tomoyuki Sugano, is in Group A with Mexico.
Only the first day is at Fukushima, about 180 miles north of Tokyo, and the rest of the baseball tournament is at Yokohama, about 20 miles south of Tokyo.
The U.S.-Israel game is the nightcap of a doubleheader that opens with Mexico-Dominican Republic, and the U.S.-South Korea game is the finale of a doubleheader that starts with Japan-Mexico.
The group stage determines seeding for the double-elimination knockout stage, which starts Aug. 1. The gold medal and bronze medal games are Aug. 7.