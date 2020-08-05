WVU’s Martin to sit out season
West Virginia safety Kerry Martin is opting out of the upcoming college football season due to health concerns.
The sophomore made the announcement Wednesday on Twitter, saying he has sickle cell anemia and asthma and that he does not feel safe to play during the coronavirus pandemic.
Martin said he came to West Virginia “to become a great football player and leave as a better man as well as having a better understanding about life, and to pursue my professional dream, but not to play during a worldwide pandemic.”
He also said “we don’t feel that my body matches my mental state to play the game.”
Martin said he plans to return next season as “a much more dynamic player.”
Last month, West Virginia parted ways with defensive coordinator Vic Koenning after Martin alleged the coach made a series of insensitive remarks, including against Hispanics.
ECHL sets start date
The ECHL Board of Governors, in conjunction with the Professional Hockey Players’ Association, has approved a revised start date for the 2020-21 ECHL season. The anticipated start date is Dec. 4, for a full 72-game schedule.
“We are eager to return to hockey, but at this time we believe this decision is prudent for the safety of our Players, Employees and Fans,” said ECHL commissioner, Ryan Crelin. “The ECHL and our Board of Governors are focused on the 2020-21 Season and remain optimistic for the safe reopening of our venues across the continent. We appreciate our partners and fans continued support and patience, as we work together with our venues, local health officials and the members of the PHPA’s Executive Committee towards the safe return of ECHL hockey.”
The ECHL season was originally scheduled to start Oct. 16. Adjustments to the schedule will be announced at a later date.
Jurkovec can play for BC in 2020
Notre Dame transfer Phil Jurkovec will be able to play quarterback at Boston College this season, if there is one, after receiving an immediate eligibility waiver from the NCAA.
Jurkovec is expected to start this year. He will have three seasons of eligibility.
As a backup for Notre Dame in 2019, Jurkovec played in six games, including the Nov. 23 matchup with Boston College. In all, he completed 12 of 16 passes for 222 yards and two touchdowns and also rushed for 130 yards.
He also played in two games as a freshman before he was redshirted in 2018.
In the NBA
The Philadelphia 76ers showed they could hold it together – at least for a little while – without All-Stars Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons.
Simmons left the game in the third quarter with a knee injury, and Embiid battled through late foul trouble to finish with 30 points and 11 rebounds as the 76ers held on to beat the Washington Wizards 107-98 Wednesday.
- Michael Porter Jr. had 30 points and 15 rebounds, and the Denver Nuggets rallied in the fourth quarter to beat the San Antonio Spurs, 132-126.
Nikola Jokic added 25 points and 11 assists. Jerami Grant finished with 22 points.
Joe Ingles scored 12 of his 25 points in the fourth quarter, and the Utah Jazz kept the Memphis Grizzlies winless in the NBA bubble with a 124-115 victory.
