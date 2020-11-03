Buccaneers activate Antonio Brown
Antonio Brown has been activated from the reserve/suspended list and is set to practice with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for the first time on Wednesday.
The Bucs signed the former Pittsburgh, Oakland and New England receiver last week and expect him to make his debut with his team when the Bucs (6-2) host the New Orleans Saints on Sunday night.
Brown was suspended for the first eight games of the season for multiple violations of the NFL’s personal conduct policy.
Coach Bruce Arians said Tuesday he’s not sure how much Brown will play this week, but that he’ll definitely have a role in the game plan.
“It could be 10 plays, it could be 35 plays,” Arians said. “I wouldn’t anticipate 60 plays, for sure, but we’ll just see how it goes.”
To make room on the roster for Brown, the Bucs waived wide receiver Cyril Grayson.
Wild Things sign former 2nd-round pick
The Washington Wild Things announced the signing of a fourth pitcher to the 2021 roster, righthander Clinton Hollon, a former second-round draft pick of the Toronto Blue Jays.
A native of Versailles, Kentucky, Hollon pitched in the Blue Jays’ organization in 2013 and 2015, but Tommy John surgery brought his minor-league career to a halt and he was released in 2017.
“Clinton has faced his share of challenges since being drafted in 2013. He is extremely talented, and I am confident he now has the driving forces in his life to make him successful,” said Wild Things president and general manager Tony Buccilli. “On the mound, he is the aggressor, fueled by his competitiveness and that bulldog mentality we look for.”
Hollon was the top-ranked right hander and player in Kentucky as a senior in the Class of 2013 at Woodford County High School. He was ranked the 28th overall player nationally and the sixth-best right-handed pitcher in Perfect Game’s rankings.
Rohanna opens with 74
Rachel Rohanna of Waynesburg shot an opening round of 2-over 74 Tuesday at the Symetra Tour Championship in Davidson, N.C.
Rohanna, whose round included birdies on a pair of par-3 holes, is tied for 29th place and six shots behind co-leaders Kendra Dalton and Frida Kinhult.
Dukes to play in Louisville tipoff
Duquesne’s men’s basketball team will play three games as part of the Wade Houston Tipoff Classic, a multiple team event to be held at Louisville’s KFC Yum! Center from Nov. 25 through Dec. 4. The Dukes, who are one of nine participating teams, will face UNC Greensboro, Winthrop and Little Rock, all 20-game winners a year ago, in a five-day span.