Hall of Fame tickets available
Tickets for the Pennsylvania Sports hall of Fame Washington-Greene Co. Chapter induction banquet at 4 p.m. Sunday, June 26 at the Hilton Garden Inn, Southpointe, are available to the public.
Tickets are $45 and tables are rounds of 10 ($450).
Fourteen individuals and a team of yesteryear will be inducted while seven others honorees and five scholar athletes will be recognized.
Tickets and tables can be purchased by contacting B.J. at 724.678.4320 or John at 412.559.9343 or by email at sacman18@comcast.net.
Pony baseball
Washington Hyundai rolled to a 12-2 win over Marthinsen & Salvitti in a Founders League Pony game Thursday.
Leo Carder had a double for Washington Hyundai and Zach Schrader picked up the pitching win.
Avari Chandler doubled for Marthinsen & Salvitti.
n Chambers Insurance slipped past Turturice & Associates 4-3 on Thursday.
Anthony Giorgi was the winning pitcher. L.J. Zidek hit a double for Turturice & Associates.
In tennis
Carlos Alcaraz displayed deft drop shots and plenty of other skillful strokes to become the youngest man in the French Open’s fourth round since Novak Djokovic in 2006.
The 19-year-old Alcaraz advanced by beating 21-year-old American Sebastian Korda 6-4, 6-4, 6-2 under the lights at Court Philippe Chatrier on Friday night.
Karen Khachanov became the first man at this year’s French Open to eliminate an opponent seeded in the top 12, beating No. 10 Cameron Norrie 6-2, 7-5, 5-7, 6-4.
No. 5 Rafael Nadal moved into the fourth round at Roland Garros by beating Botic van de Zandschulp 6-3, 6-2, 6-4.
Former U.S. Open champion Sloane Stephens beat French teenager Diane Parry 6-2, 6-3 to reach the fourth round.
The American was the runner-up in 2018 after having won the title at Flushing Meadows the year before.
Stephens will play No. 23 Jil Teichmann, who advanced by defeating two-time Grand Slam champion Victoria Azarenka 4-6, 7-5, 7-6 (5).
In the NHL
Boston Bruins leading scorer Brad Marchand had surgery on both hips Friday and is expected to be out six months, meaning he would miss the start of next season.
The team said Marchand had arthroscopic surgery to repair the cartilage in his hips.
Marchand had 32 goals and 48 assists last season. He added four goals and seven assists in the playoffs, when the Bruins lost in the first round to the Carolina Hurricanes.
In golf
Tournament housemates Scott McCarron and Stephen Ames each shot 5-under 66 in stormy and cold conditions Friday at Harbor Shores to share the second-round lead in the Senior PGA Championship.
The round started with rain and wind and it got colder as the day progressed.
The 56-year-old McCarron had eight birdies, five in a back-nine 30 on the Jack Nicklaus-designed layout that sits near Lake Michigan. McCarron has 11 PGA Tour Champions victories, including the 2017 Senior Players.
The 58-year-old Ames, who had a double bogey for the second straight day, made six birdies over the final 11 holes.
In college football
The Sugar Bowl has been moved off its usual primetime spot to noon Dec. 31 to avoid a conflict with a Monday night NFL game.
Bowl games begin Dec. 16 with the Bahamas Bowl and the Cure Bowl in Orlando, Florida, and end with College Football Playoff championship Jan 9 at the NFL stadium in Inglewood, California.
The CFP semifinals will be held Dec. 31, a Saturday, at the Peach and Fiesta bowls.