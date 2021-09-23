Girls soccer
Camryn Klein scored a hat trick, powering Peters Township to a 9-2 thumping of Steel Valley in a non-section match Wednesday night.
CeCe Scott, Maddie Schweiger, Bella Bruzdewicz, Jillian Marvin, Brooke Opferman and Paige Malley each contributed one goal to go with Klein three scores and helping the Indians improve their record to 4-2-2.
- Bentworth scored a goal in each half and knocked off Chartiers-Houston 2-0 in Class A Section 2.
Tess Charpentier, in the first half, and Taylor Leonetti scored the goals that enabled the Bearcats to improve to 2-3 in the section and 4-4 overall. Chartiers-Houston slipped to 3-2, 6-2.
Women’s soccer
A goal by sophomore Makenna Mann in the 21st minute helped Washington & Jefferson to a 1-1 double overtime tie in non-conference play at Marietta on Wednesday night.
Mann’s tally, the first of her collegiate career, was set up by a pass from newcomer Peyton Behling. Following a corner kick, Mann was able to corral the loose ball from Behling in front of the net and scoring past the opposing goalkeeper on the left post.
In baseball
The Chicago White Sox clinched their first AL Central title since 2008 with a 7-2 win over the Cleveland Indians in a doubleheader opener Thursday behind two home runs by Tim Anderson.
Chicago, a wild-card team last year, is going to the postseason in consecutive years for the first time. The White Sox are in their first season under Hall of Fame manager Tony La Russa, who will turn 77 on Oct. 4. La Russa had retired after guiding St. Louis to the 2011 World Series title and was hired to replace Rick Renteria last October.
- Paul Goldschmidt homered twice, and the St. Louis Cardinals overcame a five-run deficit to beat the Milwaukee Brewers 8-5 and extend their longest winning streak in 39 years to 12 games.
On a day Adam Wainwright faltered early, St. Louis trailed 5-0 before rallying with one run in the fifth, four in the seventh, two in the eighth and one in the ninth. The Cardinals moved five games ahead of Cincinnati and Philadelphia, who both played later Thursday, for the second NL wild card.
- Carson Kelly hit a tying three-run homer in a five-run seventh inning, Daulton Varsho followed with a go-ahead double and the last-place Arizona Diamondbacks beat the NL East-leading Atlanta Braves, 6-4.
Seeking its fourth straight division title, Atlanta saw its lead cut to 2 1/2 games over Philadelphia, which played Pittsburgh later Thursday.
- Jurickson Profar raced home on Victor Caratini’s infield single with one out in the 10th inning and the San Diego Padres beat San Francisco 7-6 to tighten the NL West race between the Giants and the defending World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers.
- Max Muncy homered to start the 10th inning and the Los Angeles Dodgers rallied past the Colorado Rockies 7-5 to remain in the thick of the NL West chase.
Muncy drilled a slider from Lucas Gilbreath (2-2) to deep center, setting off a roar from the Dodgers faithful scattered throughout Coors Field. It also scored Justin Turner, who began the inning at second base.
Gilbreath had a string of 17 straight scoreless outings snapped in the ninth by Muncy’s 35th homer of the season. That came after Trea Turner tied the game with a two-out RBI single.
- Toronto Blue Jays reliever Ryan Borucki has been suspended for three games by Major League Baseball for intentionally hitting Tampa Bay’s Kevin Kiermaier with a pitch in the latest salvo in a spat between the two AL East competitors.
MLB announced the punishment, which includes an undisclosed fine, on Thursday before the Blue Jays began a four-game series at Minnesota. Manager Charlie Montoyo was also suspended for one game and handed an undisclosed fine. He served his punishment immediately.
- Chris Bassitt pitched three scoreless innings less than a month after surgery to repair facial fractures, but the Seattle Mariners rallied against Oakland’s bullpen for a 6-5 victory and a four-game sweep that damaged the Athletics’ wild-card hopes.
Seattle matched its season high with its fifth straight win, won its ninth in a row over the A’s and moved within two games of the idle Yankees for the second AL wild-card spot with nine games remaining. Oakland lost its season-worst sixth straight home game and fell four games back of New York.
Bassitt, a 32-year-old right-hander, was struck by a 100 mph line drive off the bat of Brian Goodwin of the Chicago White Sox on Aug. 17 and had surgery seven days later on three fractures.
Boys soccer
Kyle Fetcho scored the game-winning goal with 15 seconds left in the first half to give Trinity a 3-2 victory over Ringgold in a Class 3A Section 3 match Thursday.
Owen Baker scored the other goal for the Hillers (4-2-1, 5-2-1). Ringgold scored an own goal.
Nick Evans and Tyler Davis also had goals for the Rams.
- Ebon McIntyre scored four goals to send Charleroi to an 8-1 victory over Brownsville in a Class 2A Section 3 match.
Dom Yocolano added two goals and Jake Caruso and Joel Chambers each added a goal for the Cougars, who are 6-0 in the section and 6-1 overall. Matt Burkholder had two assists,
Browsville scored on penalty kick in the first half.
- Bentworth erupted for six goals in the second half and rolled over Beth-Center 9-1 in Class A Section 4.
The wins keeps the Bearcats in first place and unbeaten in the section at 4-0-1.
Jerzy Timlin, Julian Hays and Landon Urcho each contributed two goals, and Coltyn Lusk, John Scott and Ryan Colbert had one apiece. Timlin, Urcho and Scott also had two assists.
In the NHL
Jack Eichel was stripped of his captaincy by the Sabres on Thursday, raising further questions about his future in Buffalo due to a widening rift over how to treat a neck injury that has sidelined the center for six months.
With the two sides at a stalemate, general manager Kevyn Adams announced the decision to remove the “C” as the Sabres opened training camp without Eichel, who will be placed on injured reserve after failing his physical.
“I feel the captain is the heartbeat of your team,” Adams said. “And we’re in a situation where we were in the past and where we are now that we felt we needed to address that.”
The Sabres and Eichel remain at odds over how to treat a herniated disk he sustained after being checked into the end boards in a game against the New York Islanders in March.