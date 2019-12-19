Cal’s McPhatter is first team All-American
California University senior defensive back Lamont McPhatter has repeated as an Associated Press Division II First Team All-American.
McPhatter is the Vulcans’ third AP All-American in the past four seasons and 15th overall since 2005. He joins former offensive lineman Tim McCutcheon and defensive back Rontez Miles as the only players in program history to receive AP All-America status multiple times.
As a senior from New Castle, McPhatter finished with 58 tackles (32 solo) and scored two defensive touchdowns, a pair of interceptions and one fumble recovery.
McPhatter helped anchor the top-ranked rushing defense in the country at 56.5 yards per game and the unit yielded just three rushing touchdowns on nearly 300 carries this season.
McPhatter was one of four players in NCAA Division II to earn AP First Team All-America honors in both 2018 and 2019.
W&J’s Williams named to second team
After posting a stellar senior season that has led to long list of postseason accolades, the collegiate career for Mike Williams reached its finale Thursday when he was named to the Associated Press Division III All-America Team. A defensive lineman, Williams was selected to the second team.
A Pittsburgh native and Langley graduate, Williams becomes the 16th President to be acknowledged as an All-American by the AP.
Williams, a two-time All-Presidents’ Athletic Conference pick, led all conference players with 11 sacks and ranked fourth in tackles for loss (16.5). Williams ranked fourth on the team in tackles (59). He rounded out his stat sheet with an interception, two forced fumbles and a fumble recovery.
Earlier this week, Williams was announced as a nominee for the Cliff Harris Award, which is presented to the nation’s top small college defensive player. The winner will be announced Monday.
Wisconsin to final
Dana Rettke had 17 kills, Molly Haggerty added 14 and Wisconsin beat Baylor 25-27, 25-21, 25-17, 25-19 on Thursday night to advance to the NCAA women’s volleyball championship match at PPG Paints Arena.
Seeking their first title, the Badgers will face the winner of the second semifinal between Stanford and Minnesota.
In college basketball
Quincy McKnight scored a season-high 17 points and undermanned Seton Hall used a swarming, shot-blocking defense to stun No. 7 Maryland 52-48 Thursday night.
The Pirates (7-4) held the Terrapins to 27% shooting, blocked 15 shots and forced 17 turnovers in ending a two-game losing streak and handing Maryland (10-2) its second straight loss.
