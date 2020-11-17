Wild Things extend Austin’s contract
The Washington Wild Things announced Tuesday they have extended the contract of righthanded pitcher Michael Austin for the 2021 Frontier League season.
It will be Austin’s third season with the Wild Things. He has a 9-11 record in 34 games (32 starts).
In 2019, the Eldersburg, Maryland, native started 20 games for the Wild Things and had a 4.08 ERA over 117 innings. He allowed two earned runs or fewer in 11 of his final 13 starts that season.
“Coming off a strong 2019 second half and an extended training period, we are eager to see Austin’s progression,” said Wild Things president and general manager Tony Buccilli. “He has solidified a role being a quality piece in our rotation but internally he is fired up to break through and take the next step in his development. We appreciate his buy in to our culture and collectively going all in on the 2021 season.”
Austin said he has a desire to battle and compete every chance he has, and that’s part of why he decided to return to Washington. But that is not the only reason.
“I am returning in 2021 to win a Frontier League championship,” said Austin. “We fell one game short in 2018 and I’m ready to make another run at it.”
Austin played college baseball at Bethune-Cookman and the University of Maryland-Baltimore County. He led the UMBC Retrievers to a conference championship.
After his collegiate career ended, Austin was signed as an undrafted free agent by the Kansas City Royals, for whom he pitched in 14 games between two rookie-ball teams in 2017 before his release.
NFL to have all-Black officiating crewThe NFL will have an all-Black officiating crew for the first time in league history when the Los Angeles Rams play the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday night.
The crew consists of: referee Jerome Boger, umpire Barry Anderson, down judge Julian Mapp, line judge Carl Johnson, side judge Dale Shaw, field judge Anthony Jeffries and back judge Greg Steed.
Five members of the crew work together regularly. Johnson and Steed will join the group for this game. The crew has a combined 89 seasons in the league and has worked six Super Bowls.
“I am proud of my heritage and excited about my participation in this historic game,” Boger said. “The opportunity to work with a great group of Black officials and exhibit our proficiency in executing our assignment is something I am really looking forward to.”
The league has assigned crews based on geography this season to limit travel due to the coronavirus pandemic.
In the NBA
Point guard Jrue Holiday is being traded from New Orleans to Milwaukee, which is aiming to give two-time reigning NBA MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo the improved roster that he seeks with the decision on his supermax contract extension looming, a person with knowledge of the situation said Tuesday.
The Pelicans are getting Eric Bledsoe, George Hill and a package of future first-round draft picks from the Bucks, the person told the Associated Press.
The person spoke on condition of anonymity because no deal had been finalized.
n Center Andre Drummond has told the Cavaliers he will exercise his $28.7 million contract option and stay with them this season.
Drummond was acquired by Cleveland in a surprising trade from Detroit in February. He had been expected for months to pick up the option.