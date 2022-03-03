Wild Things add another pitcher
The Washington Wild Things have signed righthanded pitcher Christian James for the 2022 Frontier league season.
James, a 14th-round draft pick out of high school in Tarpon Springs, Fla., by the New York Mets in 2016, pitched four years in the fram system. Last summer, James pitched for the Winnipeg Goldeyes of the independent American Association, where he went 3-3 with a 6.65 ERA.
With the Mets, James (6-3, 210) was 4-2 with a 2.01 ERA in 13 starts with Brooklyn in the New York-Penn League in 2018.
“We expect Christian to come in and help solidify our bullpen and bring veteran experience to the backend.” Wild Things manager Tom vaeth said. “Christian is at his best when he’s attacking hitters and letting his defense play behind him, which is a valuable trait as a reliever.
“You can’t bring a guy in out of the bullpen in a pressure situation and have him walk the ballpark. When Christian is aggressive, he gets a lot of ground balls with his power sinker.”
Waynesburg men fall in ECAC tourney
The Waynesburg men’s basketball team’s season came to an end Wednesday night with a 55-45 ECAC Tournament road loss to the Eagles.
Waynesburg finishes with a 14-14 overall record. Juniata improves to 16-11.
Nijon Kirkman led Waynesburg with a game-high 15 points and six rebounds. Jansen Knotts and Antone Baker both scored six points.
In the NHL
The Washington Capitals will be the Carolina Hurricanes’ opponent in the NHL’s outdoor Stadium Series game next season.
The game is scheduled to take place Feb. 18, 2023 at NC State’s Carter-Finley Stadium across the parking lot from the Hurricanes’ home arena in Raleigh, North Carolina.
- Alex Ovechkin and Evgeny Kuznetsov scored on the power play, Vitek Vanecek stopped all 36 shots he faced and the Washington Capitals snapped a three-game losing streak by beating the Eastern Conference-leading Carolina Hurricanes, 4-0.
In the NFL
The NFL has suspended all aspects of its COVID-19 protocols, citing recent trends showing that the spread of the coronavirus is declining.
In an agreement with the players’ association, the league sent a memo to the 32 teams Thursday in which it mentioned “encouraging trends regarding the prevalence and severity of COVID-19, the evolving guidance from the CDC, changes to state law and the counsel of our respective experts” as reasons for the move.
In college basketball
Rick Pitino said Thursday he loves coaching at Iona and is committed to his players amid speculation he could be a candidate for the Maryland job.
“The University of Maryland is one of the premier institutions of higher learning,” Pitino said on Twitter. “(Its) basketball program can be among the nation’s best. I hope they find the next great Gary Williams. I love coaching at Iona, and I’m totally committed to my players. It will not be me.”
Pitino, who won national titles coaching Kentucky and Louisville, is in his second season at Iona. The Gaels (24-5) had a game at Manhattan last night.
- Malaki Branham scored 22 points and No. 23 Ohio State snapped a two-game losing streak with an 80-69 win over Michigan State.
Branham scored 15 points in the second half and finished 9 for 16 from the floor.
In the NBA
Bogdan Bogdanovic’s 3-pointer with 1:41 left gave Atlanta the lead and Trae Young scored 39 points in the Hawks’ 130-124 victory over the Chicago Bulls Thursday night.