Pirates, Hedges finalize contract
Catcher Austin Hedges and the Pittsdurgh Pirates completed their agreement Tuesday on a $5 million, one-year contract.
The 30-year-old played for Cleveland last season, batting .163 with seven homers and 30 RBIs in 105 games. Hedges helped the Guardians win the AL Central.
Hedges was selected by San Diego in the second round of the 2011 amateur draft. He set career highs with 18 homers and 55 RBIs in 120 games for the Padres in 2017.
He is a .189 hitter with 66 homers and 207 RBIs in 605 career games for San Diego and Cleveland.
Pittsburgh went 62-100 this year in its fourth consecutive losing season.
Jackets lose to Hiram
Anastasia Lawler came off the bench to score a career-high 17 points, leading Hiram to a 74-39 win over host Waynesburg in a non-conference women’s basketball game Tuesday afternoon.
Lawler made five of Hiram’s eight three-point field goals. The Terriers (5-4). Brook Hickman had 16 points and 13 rebounds, and Maddie Rakestraw scored 12 points.
Waynesburg (1-9) led 8-7 but was hurt by poor shooting. The Yellow Jackets shot only 29 percent from the field and made just two of 18 three-point attempts.
Avery Robinson, with 12 points, was the only Waynesburg player to score in double figures.
In wrestling
South Fayette took a forfeit win in the last bout of the match to drop Chartiers Valley 38-34 in a Section 5 match in Class 3A.
John Baiano (127), Luke Dunlap (145), Talan Mizenko (152), and Travis Wailkins (189) had pins for the Lions (1-0, 6-1).
Brady Joling (121), Mike Lawrence (139), Dylan Evans (172) and Tyler Glover (Hvy) had pins for the Colts.
In college football
Taylor Powell threw for 298 yards and two touchdowns, Samson Evans rushed for a pair of scores and Eastern Michigan defeated San Jose State 41-27 in the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl on Tuesday.
Eastern Michigan (9-4) won a bowl game for the second time in program history. The team last won a bowl game in 1987, beating San Jose State in the California Bowl.
World Cup champs abandon parade
A parade to celebrate the Argentine World Cup champions was abruptly cut short Tuesday as millions of people poured onto thoroughfares, highways and overpasses in a chaotic attempt to catch a glimpse of the national team that won one of the greatest World Cup finals of all time.
So many jubilant, flag-waving fans swarmed the capital that the players had to abandon the open-air bus transporting them to Buenos Aires and get on helicopters for a flyover of the capital that the government billed as an aerial parade.
Some fans continued celebrating in the streets, while others headed out of Buenos Aires with long faces, complaining they were not able to pay their respects to the team that brought home the country’s first World Cup trophy since 1986.
“We’re angry because the government didn’t organize this properly so we could all celebrate,” said Diego Benavídez, 25, who had been waiting since early morning to see the team. “They stole the World Cup from us.”
In the NBA
Mortgage executive Mat Ishbia has agreed in principle to buy the Phoenix Suns and Phoenix Mercury from the embattled owner Robert Sarver for $4 billion, a person with knowledge of the negotiations told The Associated Press on Tuesday.
ESPN first reported the agreement between Sarver and Ishbia – who is chairman, president and chief executive of United Wholesale Mortgage, which bills itself as the nation’s largest mortgage lender. Forbes recently listed Ishbia’s net worth at $5.1 billion.
In the NHL
Auston Matthews’s goal in the second period proved to be the winner as the Toronto Maple Leafs defeated the Tampa Bay Lightning 4-1 on Tuesday night.
Michael Bunting, Pierre Engvall and William Nylander also scored for Toronto. Matt Murray made 18 saves. Engvall and Nylander, who added assists, scored into an empty net late.
- Jesperi Kotkaniemi scored 20 seconds into the game and rookie goalie Pyotr Kochetkov stopped the first 35 shots he faced as the Carolina Hurricanes beat the struggling New Jersey Devils 4-1 in a matchup of Metropolitan Division leaders.
Jordan Staal, Teuvo Teravainen and Stefan Noesen also scored for the Hurricanes, who have a 12-game points streak and moved into first place in the division, two points ahead of the Devils. Jaccob Slavin had two assists.
• Travis Konecny and Owen Tippett scored twice while Carter Hart recorded 30 saves to help lead the Philadelphia Flyers to a 5-3 win over the Columbus Blue Jackets.
