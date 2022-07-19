PCN retains PIAA championship rights
The Pennsylvania Cable Network was awarded the telecasting and video streaming services for PIAA Championships through June 30, 2026,.
Cross country, volleyball, field hockey, soccer, football, cheer, swimming and diving, basketball, track and field, lacrosse, softball and baseball will be covered.
PCN has covered the PIAA championships since 1998.
In baseball
Major League Baseball is moving ahead with plans for advertising on uniforms next season.
The new labor contract agreed to in March allows teams to add uniform and helmet advertising patches. The San Diego Padres in April became the first team to announce a deal for 2023, with Motorola.
“I think that jersey patches advertisements on jerseys are a reality of life in professional sports,” Commissioner Rob Manfred told the Baseball Writers’ Association of America on Tuesday. “That’s a revenue source that is significant enough that it is really impossible for the sport to ignore over the long haul. I think that’s the truth.”
In soccer
Alex Morgan converted on a penalty in the 78th minute and the U.S. national team won the CONCACAF W Championship 1-0 over Canada late Monday night to secure one of the region’s spots in the 2024 Olympics.
The United States finally broke a stalemate when Rose Lavelle was fouled in the box and Morgan fooled Canadian goalkeeper Kailen Sheridan on the penalty. It was Morgan’s 118th overall career goal.
Jamaica defeated Costa Rica 1-0 in overtime earlier Monday to claim third place in the tournament.
The four semifinalists all earlier earned spots in the 2023 World Cup next summer in Australia and New Zealand.