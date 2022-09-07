Girls soccer
In a defensive struggle, Waynesburg edged visiting Chartiers-Houston 1-0 in Class A Section 2 Wednesday.
Ashlyn Basinger scored the lone goal of the match with an assist going to Kaley Rohanna.
Goalkeeper Peyton Conwell made nine saves for Waynesburg (3-0, 4-1).
It was the first loss for C-H (2-1, 4-1).
- Bella Carroto scored four goals, including three in the first half, powering Charleroi to a 7-0 victory over Beth-Center in Class A Section 2.
McKenna DeUnger chipped in with two goals and Mylie French had the other tally as the Cougars improved to 2-1 in section and 2-2 overall.
- Bentworth and South Allegheny played to a 1-1 tie in Class A Section 2.
Tessa Charpentier scored the goal for Bentworth off an assist from Meredith Allender during the first half.
- Connellsville scored a goal in each half and defeated Belle Vernon 2-0 in Class 3A Section 2. The loss drops the Leps to 0-3 in section and 1-3-1 overall.
- Goals by Alyssa Devitis, Maddy Orr and Lilly Bane gave Canon-McMillan a 3-0 win at Norwin in Class 4A Section 2.
In tennis
Frances Tiafoe became the first American man to reach the U.S. Open semifinals since 2006 by beating Andrey Rublev 7-6 (3), 7-6 (0), 6-4 behind the backing of a boisterous partisan crowd in Arthur Ashe Stadium on Wednesday.
The 24-year-old Tiafoe put on a performance just as strong, if not stronger, than the one he used to eliminate 22-time Grand Slam champion Rafael Nadal in the fourth round.
The No. 22-seeded Tiafoe played aggressive, offensive tennis and used 18 aces along with strong net play to oust No. 9 Rublev, a Russian who dropped to 0-6 in major quarterfinals.
Andy Roddick was the last U.S. man to get to the semifinals at Flushing Meadows when he lost to Roger Fededer in the title match 16 years ago.
Tiafoe’s first career Grand Slam semifinal will come Friday against No. 3 Carlos Alcaraz or No. 11 Jannik Sinner.
In the women’s quarterfinals, No. 6 Aryna Sabalenka earned a second consecutive trip to the final four with a 6-1, 7-6 (4) victory over Karolina Pliskova.
