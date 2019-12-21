Wrestling
Five Waynesburg wrestlers are still in contention for a championship in the Beast of the East Tournament after the second championship round concluded Saturday at the University of Delaware’s Bob Carpenter Center.
The Raiders’ Mac Church (106), Rocco Welsh (126), Cole Homet (132), Wyatt Henson (138) and Luca Augustine (160) competed in the round of 16 and the tournament concludes today.
Waynesburg’s Nate Jones (113), Colton Stoneking (145), Nate Stephenson (152), Eli Makel (170), Darnell Johnson (182) and Ryan Howard (285) are in the consolations.
Church, who is seeded second, won a 9-1 major decision over Germantown Academy’s Hunter Sloan in the opening round before pinning Caravel Academy’s Marcello Ioannoni in 1:56 in the second round.
Welsh pinned Heritage’s Dominic Nguyen in 1:24 before he edged Liberty Bealton’s Colin Dupill, 3-2.
Homet blanked Notre Dame’s Joshua Bauman, 5-0, and pinned Smyrna’s Amir Pierece in 5:48 to qualify for the round of 16.
Henson, an Iowa recruit, outlasted Mount St. Joe’s Clement Woods, 17-11, and earned an 11-2 major decision Western Reserve Academy’s J.T. Chance.
Augustine had falls over Seton Hall Prep’s Jack Wilt and Eastern View’s Drew Shurina in 5:00 and 1:56.
In the NBA
With his team trailing by eight points at halftime, Jazz coach Quin Snyder showed his players some clips from the first half when they were missing players in the corners for wide open 3s.
Utah fixed those mistakes in the second half and rallied for another victory.
Bojan Bogdanovic finished with 26 points, Rudy Gobert had 17 points and 19 rebounds and the Jazz shot 10 of 19 from 3-point range in the second half to beat the Charlotte Hornets 114-107 on Saturday for their fifth straight victory.
Donovan Mitchell added 20 points for the Jazz (18-11), and Joe Ingles had 14 points, including two pivotal 3s in the fourth quarter.
In baseball
The Detroit Tigers needed power, so they’re bringing in two players from the Minnesota team that set a major league record for home runs.
The Tigers agreed to one-year deals with free agents Jonathan Schoop and C.J. Cron. The deals are each for $6.1 million and should add some power to a Detroit team that finished last in the American League in homers in 2019.
Schoop and Cron both played for Minnesota last season, helping the Twins hit a record 307 home runs. Schoop, a second baseman, batted .256 with 23 homers – his fourth straight season with over 20. He turned 28 in October.
“Heading into this offseason, Detroit was always on my radar as a team that I’d enjoy signing with,” Schoop said in a statement. “I look forward to playing every day and being a leader on this young team.”
The 29-year-old Cron hit .253 with 25 home runs last season. He started 110 games at first base.
- Yoenis Céspedes’ base salary next year was cut to $6 million from its original $29.5 million as part of an amended contract with the New York Mets that avoided a grievance hearing, according to details obtained by the Associated Press.
The oft-injured outfielder, however, would raise his pay to $11 million if he has one active day on the major league roster and to $20 million if he has 650 plate appearances.
Céspedes agreed to a $110 million, four-year contract in December 2016 but could lose as much at $29.6 million under the amended deal. He hasn’t played since July 20, 2018, and has topped 321 plate appearances just once since 2015.
