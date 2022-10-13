Boys soccer
Larry Goodman scored a goal off an assist from Dylan Stewart eight minutes into the second half, breaking a tie and giving McGuffey a 2-1 victory over Class 2A Section 3 champion belle Vernon on Thursday night.
The win assured McGuffey (10-3-1, 12-4-1) of a second-place finish in the section and ended a nine-game winning streak by Belle Vernon (12-2, 13-3).
Tyler Kovatch’s goal gave Belle Vernon an early 1-0 lead, but a goal by Stewart tied the score in the first half at 1-1.
McGuffey’s goalkeeper Sam Stout made seven saves, keeping the Highlanders in the lead.
Girls soccer
Cam Klein and Hannah Clark scored a goal each off assists from Ella Neupaver to lead Peters Township to a 2-1 victory over Upper St. Clair in a pivotal Class 4A Section 2 game Wednesday.
PT (10-1-2, 11-1-3) remains tied for first place in the section with Mt. Lebanon.
- McKenna DeUnger and Bella Carroto combined for six goals as playoff-bound Charleroi defeated South Allegheny 6-1 Thursday in Class A Section 2.
DeUnger and Carroto each tallied three goals as Charleroi improved to 7-4 in section and 9-6 overall.
- Ashlyn Basinger had two goals and one assist, Ella Miller tallied two goals and Waynesburg rolled to a 7-1 win over Brownsville in a non-section match Thursday.
Rylei Rastoka, Vivian Greenwood and Lake Litwinovich each scored one goal for Waynesburg (12-3).
In the NFL
New York Giants punter Jamie Gillan returned to practice Thursday after remaining in the United Kingdom for a couple of extra days because of a passport issue.
Gillan returned to the United States on Wednesday and was a full participant for New York (4-1) in the workout for Sunday’s home game against the Baltimore Ravens (3-2).
“To clear things up for you guys, there was no ‘stuck in London’ or anything like that,” Gillan said. “This is something that we knew we had to do for a while. I just had to get my passport, P1 Visa, extended to get back into the country. So, we did.”
Gillan said he spent the extra days in London with his family. He had a gym for workouts and used his iPad to watch film to prepare for the Ravens.
Gillan ran into problems with his passport because he did not have a work visa. He arrived in the U.S. as a teenager with a NATO visa and never changed it.
College golf
The Washington & Jefferson women’s team finished in second place at the Presidents’ Athletic Conference Fall Championships, which were contested Wednesday and Thursday at the Avalon Golf & Country Club at Squaw Creek in Vienna, Ohio.
This year’s PAC Championships will feature a 72-hole stroke play event, beginning with 36 holes in the fall and another 36 holes in April at Mill Creek Metroparks and the Mill Creek Golf Course in Boardman, Ohio.
Westminster leads the eight-team field with a 36-hole team score of 674. W&J is in second place with a 716 score. W&J shot an opening-round 348 and scored a 368 in the second round.
Allegheny and Thiel are tied for third after posting two-round team scores of 739. Geneva is in fifth place followed by Grove City , Franciscan and Waynesburg.
W&J’s Christina McGinnis is third after the 36-hole fall schedule. McGinnis carded a 83 Wednesday before finishing with a 87 Thursday. The Presidents’ Megan Joyce is tied for fourth place at 174.
