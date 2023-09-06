Penguins add Wilson to staff
The Pittsburgh Penguins have hired Doug Wilson as Senior Advisor of Hockey Operations, it was announced Wednesday.
Wilson will provide counsel, opinions and expertise to hockey operations leadership on all matters including personnel decisions. He will join the team at home and on the road at various points during the season.
“Doug brings over 40 years of NHL experience to our program. Over 16 years from his Hall-of-Fame playing career and over 25 seasons building consistent contending teams as the leader of the San Jose Sharks hockey operations department,” said by President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Kyle Dubas.
Wilson most recently served as the general manager of the Sharks, guiding the franchise to one Stanley Cup Final, one Presidents’ Trophy and five Pacific Division titles.
In the NFL
Defensive end Chandler Jones was not at the Las Vegas facility on Wednesday, a day after he posted, then deleted social media posts critical of Raiders management, and his status for Sunday’s season opener at Denver is in question.
Raiders coach Josh McDaniels characterized the situation as “day to day.”
- New Orleans Saints rookie reserve quarterback Jake Haener has been suspended for the first six games of the regular season for violating the NFL’s policy on performance-enhancers.
- Los Angeles Rams receiver Cooper Kupp and backup quarterback Stetson Bennett will miss the season opener in Seattle on Sunday because of injuries.
Coach Sean McVay said the Rams are considering whether to put Kupp on injured reserve.
- Carolina Panthers two-time Pro Bowl outside linebacker Brian Burns returned to practice Wednesday amid stalled talks on a contract extension, although his status for Sunday’s game at Atlanta remains uncertain.
Girls soccer
Chartiers-Houston broke a halftime tie by scoring three second-half goals to defeat visiting Waynesburg 4-1 in Class A Section 2.
Mia Reddix scored what turned out to be the game-winner on a direct kick at 30:43 of the second half, giving the Bucs a 2-1 lead. Ava Capozzoli had two assists, both to Amelia Brose, one with 8:15 remaining and the other with 1:30 left.
Nanna Bimpong scored the other goal for C-H, tying the score at 1-1. Waynesburg opened the scoring with a goal by Ella Miller.
- South Allegheny scored a goal off a bouncing ball with 15 minutes left in the first half and held on for a 1-0 win over Bentworth in Class A Section 2.
- Connellsville was a 3-1 winner over Belle Vernon in Class 3A Section 2.
Ava Scalise scored the lone goal for Belle Vernon (0-3, 1-4) off an assist by Makayla Harger.
- Charleroi scored five goals in the second half to pull away for a 6-2 victory over Beth-Center in Class A Section 2.
The five goals were scored by five different players, Rhianna Grogan, Mylie French, Taylor Ramsdell, Bella Carroto and McKenna DeUnger. Carroto had the lone goal for Charleroi in the first, which ended tied 1-1.
Paige Gilbert scored in the first half and Kendall Welsh had a tally in the second half for Beth-Center.
In college football
Iowa State quarterback Hunter Dekkers is among three athletes from his school and two from Iowa who have pleaded guilty to underage gambling.
The five were among more than a dozen athletes from the two schools who faced criminal charges in connection to a state investigation into illegal sports wagering. The reduced charge carries a $650 fine.
